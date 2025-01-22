MainStreet Partners announces 2025 ESG and sustainability champions

MainStreet Partners, a leading ESG and Sustainability data provider for top-tier investors and distributors, is proud to announce the winners of its 2025 ESG and Sustainability Champions awards.

These awards acknowledge excellence in sustainable investing and highlight the asset managers and funds that have demonstrated exceptional performance in addressing Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) and Sustainability challenges.

This year, MainStreet Partners has introduced new categories to reflect the growing complexity and specialisation within the ESG and Sustainable investing landscape.

The winners across several broad categories spanning Equities, Fixed Income, Multi-Asset and Thematic investing, together with the best overall Asset Manager and the best Boutique Manager, were carefully selected by MainStreet Partners’ specialist fund research team. The team analyses funds against their unique and long established three pillar methodology – ESG integration at the asset manager level, across the investment strategy, and via the portfolio holdings. MainStreet’s universe includes more than 9,500 strategies, managed by over 460 Asset Managers, all available on its online platform esgeverything.com.

Neill Blanks, MainStreet Partners’ Head of Funds Research, commented: “At the start of 2024, you may have been forgiven for thinking we would see less regulatory complexity than 2023. Unfortunately, that was far from the case, not least as fund naming rules came into effect on both sides of the Atlantic.

“Regulatory scrutiny continues to intensify, with the threat of fines being imposed for those that do not adapt as well as the associated reputational damage. To further help our clients avoid the risk of greenwashing, we introduced another sub-pillar into our rating methodology called ‘EU Regulatory Alignment’. It combines key data points from the European ESG Template (EET) with an assessment of how Asset Managers are defining what is a ‘Sustainable Investment’.

“In an ever-evolving market, the asset managers who choose to take a proactive approach and utilise technology will be the ones to prosper. These awards recognise some of the most pioneering asset managers and funds in the industry.”

Rachel Whittaker, Robeco’s Head of SI Research commented: “We are very honored to have been recognized as one of the best ESG and Sustainability Asset Managers by MainStreet Partners.

Now more than ever, sustainable investing is crucial as it aligns financial growth with environmental stewardship and social responsibility. By investing in sustainable assets, we not only seek to generate long-term returns but also contribute to a healthier planet and more equitable society for future generations.”

Now in its fifth year, the 2025 ESG and Sustainability Champions are as follows:

CATEGORY MAINSTREET PARTNERSESG AND SUSTAINABILITY CHAMPIONS 2025 Best Sustainability Asset Manager Robeco Asset Management Best Sustainability Boutique/Specialist Impax Asset Management Best ESG Global Equity Fund Responsible Global EquityColumbia Threadneedle Best ESG European Equity Fund SRI Norden EuropeDNCA Best ESG Global Fixed Income Fund Euro Corporate Bond ClimateAmundi Best ESG European Fixed Income Fund Sélection CréditSycomore Best ESG Alternatives Fund Climate ImpactTrium Capital Best Sustainable UK Equity Fund Sustainable Future UK GrowthLiontrust Best Sustainable Emerging Markets Equity Fund Positive Impact Emerging EquityUnion Bancaire Privée Best Sustainable Emerging Markets Fixed Income Fund SISF BlueOrchard Emerging Markets Impact BondSchroders Best ESG Multi-Asset Fund Climate Assets BalancedQuilter Cheviot Best Sustainable Multi Thematic Fund Global ImpactWellington Best GSS Bond Fund Sovereign Green BondGoldman Sachs Asset Management Best Environmental Thematic Fund EcologyJupiter Best Social Thematic Fund Women Leaders and Diversity EquityMIROVA Best Transition Fund Climate ChangeBNP Paribas

