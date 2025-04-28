Mansfield celebrates record year as the building society sector turns 250

Mansfield Building Society has announced record new mortgage lending of over £125million and savings member growth to nearly 21,000 in 2024 at its Annual General Meeting (AGM).

Mansfield’s record achievement was helped by a 50% increase in lending to first time buyers, alongside advances of £28million granted to property developers and aspiring self-builders.

Over 6,000 new savings accounts were opened by the Society in 2024 as it attracted a record numbers of savers, helping boost the mutual’s retail savings by more than £39million.

As the sector celebrates the 250th anniversary of the first building society, The Mansfield has been keen to shine a light on the virtues of mutuality. In 2024, it donated over £113,000 to deserving causes across its Heartland Area, raised over £7,500 for its Charity Partner, Alzheimer’s Society, and provided 125 volunteer days to local charities and community groups.

Chief Executive, Paul Wheeler, said the record-breaking results show that the Society’s business model remains as relevant today as ever:

“Last year we helped more people save for the future than ever before, and our new mortgage lending topped £125million for the first time.

We’re owned by our Members and put them at the heart of all that we do. Our flexible lending approach, our personal service and our can-do attitude remain highly valued, and the reason why we’ve been able to welcome so many new customers last year.

Supporting our Member’s financial wellbeing is fundamental to our success and we recognise that whilst many customers like to transact face-to-face through our branches, people are increasingly wanting to be able to transact online too. That’s why, in 2025 we’re preparing for a major transformation to meet this growing need.

This is an exciting time for The Mansfield, as we’re growing we’re also investing to improve the service to all our customers – however they choose to transact with us in the future.”