Market first property data and AI tools set to help brokers win more business and convert more leads

Powerful analytics, precise market-leading valuation heat-mapping, predictive price modelling tools and the groundbreaking generative AI assistant will allow mortgage brokers to secure better quality leads, provide a faster experience, and speed up transactions

Geospatial platform, REalyse, has launched the most powerful and accurate residential property intelligence tool available to mortgage brokers, combining market-leading data and AI for the first time.

The analytics tools will allow brokers to put their clients in a more informed position from the outset about their property’s valuation. The tools, which are also available to consumers, will mean brokers benefit from working with well-informed clients who are better equipped to move forward with transactions.

REalyse is the UK’s most powerful residential data platform, bringing together more than 100 data sources covering planning and policy, land information, achieved rents, market data, detailed comparables, demographics and more. The sophisticated platform delivers up to 800 data points per property, far beyond anything previously available to agents or the vendors and buyers they work with.

The new valuation platform means that not only can brokers and their clients gain the most accurate valuation judgements for a property but can also make use of predictive modelling tools which provide an outstanding indication of a property’s future sale price or rental performance.

Access to the most advanced data set in the UK market will allow brokers to generate accurate, branded valuation reports and to instantly demonstrate local market expertise, which would otherwise take years to develop. REalyse will help brokers save time, ensuring they only work with buyers who are serious and, in a position, to move forward with a potential purchase. With more information available at the outset, and an unparalleled level of accuracy, brokers can quickly identify the right funding solution for each individual client.

As part of REalyse’s Pulse valuation platform, users also get access to a groundbreaking generative AI assistant, which harnesses a database of over 27 million UK residential properties, combining advanced analytics with a user-friendly interface to deliver instant, actionable insights. The tool offers personalised property recommendations based on user preferences and market conditions, representing a fundamental shift in the way people search for property in the UK.

Irakli Menabde, Chief Operating Officer at REalyse, commented: “Buying or selling a home will always be a hugely emotive experience, but we want to help all involved parties make far more informed decisions. By opening up data access through the REalyse platform, buyers and sellers can think with their heads as well as their hearts, while mortgage brokers benefit from working with clients who understand their budget and can genuinely move forward with a purchase.

“The REalyse platform means brokers can provide branded valuation reports which buyers and sellers can actually trust. Homemovers and investors will be more informed about where they truly stand, and therefore a better quality lead.

“With our tools, everyone is more informed, and consumers can make their property decisions more quickly and objectively. This is a game changer for the property market.”