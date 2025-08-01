Market Harborough enhances residential criteria

Complex case specialist Market Harborough Building Society has enhanced its residential product criteria, with even more scenarios now eligible under its tier two products. These updates are designed to give brokers greater flexibility and help more clients to benefit from the Society’s lower-tier rates.



Effective immediately, the enhancements follow feedback from brokers via the Society’s Lending Advisory Panel, which held its inaugural meeting on 24 July. The changes make it easier for brokers to place a broader range of client scenarios, including expat applications.



Key updates include:

– Increased income multiples:

– Up to 6x income now included in tier two products (subject to affordability)

– Over 6x income available in tier three products (subject to affordability)

– Affordability supported by savings are now accepted under tier two products, alongside complex income criteria that includes vested share income.



Iain Smith, Head of Mortgage Distribution at Market Harborough Building Society, said:



“These changes are a direct result of broker feedback, and we’re proud to be acting on it quickly. Expanding our tier two criteria means more clients can benefit from better rates, including expats and those with complex income. This reflects our ongoing commitment to being best for brokers. We’re focused on doing the right thing for them and their clients, and that means regularly listening to feedback and acting on it.”



This change also follows soon after the Society’s recent decision to relax residential stress testing across cases up to £5m. This was another enhancement designed to boost affordability for many clients, increasing borrowing potential and making Market Harborough’s specialist lending solutions even more accessible.



Market Harborough is known for its flexible approach to complex mortgage cases, including clients with non-standard income, multiple income sources, or unusual property types. Its tiered product structure allows brokers to match clients to the right solution based on case complexity, with lending available up to £5m across residential, expat, holiday let, buy to let, and bridging finance.





