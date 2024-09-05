Market Harborough reduces fixed rates and expands bridging finance

Market Harborough Building Society has reduced its residential and buy to let fixed rates by 0.20%, across its range of two, three and five year products.

In addition, the award-winning bridging finance lender has expanded its short-term range with products now available up to £5m and its maximum loan to value (LTV) extended to 70%.

Speaking about the changes, Market Harborough’s Head of Mortgage Distribution Iain Smith said “Hot on the heels of our recent rebrand and launch of our Best for Brokers Promise we are making changes that will benefit brokers and their clients. We’re bringing down fixed rates on our standard term mortgages and are really excited about extending the loan size and LTV on our bridging finance to make it even more accessible.

We’re listening to our broker partners and working with them to make it even easier for them to place cases with us as we continue our drive to be best for brokers.”

Market Harborough’s Best for Brokers Promise is a clear commitment to new and existing partners about how it is putting broker needs first. It includes a minimum 24 hour product withdrawal notice guarantee. Its broker partners were contacted directly about these changes on 3 September, with updated rates now available in the Society’s website product guide.

The Society’s mortgage ranges are tiered based on complexity, with the lowest tier including lending into retirement, joint borrower sole proprietor, second homes and simple annexe applications as standard. Its residential rates are now available from 5.59% fixed and rates have also been reduced across its no-fee mortgage ranges.

Market Harborough Building Society specialises in providing mortgage solutions for both simple and more complex cases up to £5m and offers a range of products for expats, high net worth individuals and both buy to let and holiday let investors. More information about the specialist lender and its Feefo Platinum Trusted Service can be found by calling 01858 412345 or visiting www.mhbs.co.uk/intermediaries