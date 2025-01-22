Marlborough’s MPS portfolios now risk profiled on Dynamic Planner

Marlborough’s MPS portfolios are now risk profiled along with over 900 other MPS solutions on the platform and will be available within Dynamic Planner’s DFM MPS Report Service.

The 21 portfolios target seven different levels of risk and return. For each portfolio, three options are available for the underlying investments: actively managed funds, passive funds or a blend of active and passive. The portfolios are unfettered, selecting from the full universe of funds.

Raj Manon, Marlborough’s Head of Investments – Multi-Asset, is the lead manager for the portfolios, working with the support of the wider multi-asset solutions team. The team have more than 200 years’ combined experience.

Advice firms using Dynamic Planner for MPS will benefit from in-depth reporting specifically focused on ensuring they are fully equipped to deliver good outcomes for clients under Consumer Duty requirements, demonstrating the value received for the risks being taken when using MPS.

Yasmina Siadatan, Chief Revenue Officer at Dynamic Planner said: “We welcome Marlborough to Dynamic Planner and are delighted to provide our clients with an even broader range of MPS solutions risk profiled on our platform. Having boosted our MPS research capabilities last year, we have seen increasing demand. With over 900 MPS now available on the platform, advisers have at their fingertips an expansive universe of MPS with insight delivered through the lens of our technology and asset risk model.”

Danny Knight, Marlborough’s Commercial Director – Intermediaries, said: “We’re very pleased to be working with Dynamic Planner, who share our commitment to helping advisers achieve first-class investment outcomes for their clients.

“This is an exciting time for Marlborough, with more and more financial advisers choosing our MPS service. Performance is clearly a crucial factor, and ours is comparable to the best in the industry. But over and above this, we provide an exceptional level of service and support for advisers. We believe this sets us apart, as does our partnership approach to working with adviser firms to help them grow.”