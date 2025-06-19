Martin Reynolds awarded AMI fellowship 

Martin Reynolds, CEO of Simplybiz Mortgages has been named as a recipient of the Association of Mortgage Intermediaries (AMI) Fellowship. The prestigious title, which was introduced in 2018 to acknowledge individuals who have made an outstanding contribution to AMI and the wider mortgage market, was awarded to Martin at the AMI Annual Dinner last week. AMI CEO, Stephanie Charman, stated at the dinner that the Fellowship recognised his leadership and lasting contributions to the industry.

With over three decades experience in the mortgages sector, Martin has been CEO of Simplybiz Mortgages for thirteen years, having previously held senior positions across both intermediary distribution and mortgage lenders. He was part of the AMI Board for nine years and Chair for three, between January 2018 and December 2020. As Chair, he instigated the Protection Review and the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Viewpoint that have now become key components within the market.

Speaking about the Fellowship, Martin Reynolds commented:

“AMI plays an essential role in the ongoing sustainability – and success – of the mortgage profession, with a tireless commitment to championing the best interests of the intermediary community and the importance of advice. It’s an honour to be recognised by such a worthwhile organisation, and I’m proud that they view me as having contributed to both their work, and that of the wider market.”