M&G’s Sustain Paris Aligned Range to adopt ‘Sustainability Improvers’ label in the UK

M&G Investments today announces that it intends to adopt the ‘Sustainability Improvers’ label1 for M&G’s Sustain Paris Aligned fund range.

The range includes three funds: the M&G Global Sustain Paris Aligned Fund, the M&G European Sustain Paris Aligned Fund and the M&G UK Sustain Paris Aligned Fund. The first two funds are managed by John William Olsen, who heads M&G’s sustain and impact equity investment team, which oversees more than £4 billion in assets. The M&G UK Sustain Paris Aligned Fund is managed by Rory Alexander.

The funds actively engage with investee companies to sustain their climate reduction efforts, whilst seeking to outperform their benchmarks2. The funds support the mitigation of climate change by investing at least 70% in companies that contribute towards the Paris Agreement climate change goal and have the potential to decarbonise their operations over time and ultimately reach Net Zero3.

John William Olsen, Head of Sustain and Impact Equities, M&G Investments says: “We are thrilled that our Paris Aligned Fund range is among the first of their type to have achieved the Sustainability Improvers label, underscoring the importance of transparency and accountability in sustainable investing. Through these funds we are actively investing in companies that are making measurable progress towards a net zero economy and have business models competitively positioned to protect their profitability.”

Alex Matcham, Head of UK Wholesale Distribution, M&G Investments, says:“Being amongst the first to label in the Sustainability Improvers category underlines M&G’s commitment to sustainability investing and providing choice to our clients looking at investing this area. This label will help advisors and wealth managers with their due diligence and crucially provide transparency to retail investors on the nature of the underlying holdings and the fund’s objective. We remain committed to anticipating the evolving needs of investors who looking for sustainability options for their portfolios, aligning with M&G’s commitment to give everyone real confidence to put their money to work.”

M&G Investments adopted the ‘Sustainability Impact’ label for the M&G Positive Impact Fund on 28 February 2025. M&G has been a pioneer in investing for impact within the listed equity space in the UK, having launched the Fund in 2018 under the dual leadership of sustainability investment veteran John William Olsen and the firm’s Head of Impact Strategy, Ben Constable-Maxwell.