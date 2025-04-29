Molo joins Sesame’s panel, expanding buy-to-let reach

Molo, the specialist mortgage lender serving both UK and overseas customers, has joined the Sesame lender panel – significantly expanding its distribution and giving Sesame’s network of advisers full access to Molo’s range of buy-to-let mortgage products.

The move builds on Molo’s growing momentum, following its panel launch with PMS Mortgage Club in January 2024, and further strengthens the lender’s relationship with Sesame Bankhall Group.

Sesame advisers can now benefit from Molo’s competitive rates, currently starting from 3.03% on two-year fixed deals. The product range includes solutions tailored for:

· Individual landlords and limited companies

· Houses of multiple occupation (HMOs)

· Multi-unit freehold blocks (MUFBs)

· New-build properties

· Holiday lets

· Portfolio landlords

Molo provides results-driven approach to lending, with a streamlined application process. Sesame advisers will gain access to a lender that combines competitive pricing with specialist expertise – helping them meet the complex needs of modern landlords.

Molo’s Distribution Director, Martin Sims, comments:

“Partnering with Sesame Network, to encompass some key Appointed Representatives, is a natural building block to expand on our joint work with PMS mortgage Club. It is important that we open our channels to work with advisers who, increasingly, require specialist and more tailored solutions for their clients in the current environment.”

We’ve built a strong relationship with Sesame Bankhall Group, and we’re pleased to now support Sesame advisers directly, delivering our full proposition at a time when speed and certainty are more important than ever”

Toni Smith, Network Distribution Director at Sesame Bankhall Group, adds:

“Adding Molo to Sesame’s panel is a fantastic step. Their specialist focus and flexible approach are a great fit for our advisers. We’re excited about this partnership and what it means for our buy-to-let offering. As a proactive partner for life, we are dedicated to continuously enhancing our solutions to better serve our members.”