Molo reduces fixed-rate products across UK & Expat BTL

Molo, the specialist mortgage lender for UK and overseas landlords, has announced updated fixed rate pricing across its UK resident and Expat buy-to-let ranges, improving affordability for a broad range of landlords.

Effective immediately, 5-year fixed rates for UK residents now start from 4.44%, with the 2-year standard fixed rate remaining at 2.83%. In addition, pricing on 2 and 5-year fixed HMO and MUFB products start from 3.03%, supporting landlords investing in more complex property types.

On the International side, Molo has introduced a new regional pricing structure for its Expat buy-to-let range:

· Region 1: Covering over 70 countries across including China, Philippines, Columbia, Mexico, Barbados and Eastern Europe benefit from fixed rates of 6.39% for both 2 and 5-year products. The 1-year fixed rate remains unchanged at 5.24%.

· Region 2: Including the United States, European Union, Turkey, Hong Kong, Singapore and the UAE, with tailored Low Fee and Low-Rate options, with fixed rates starting from 4.75%, subject to product type and LTV band.

All fixed rate products remain available to both individuals and limited company landlords, with lending up to 85% LTV. Molo’s offering includes standard BTL, new builds, holiday lets, HMOs and MUFBs.

The updated pricing provides brokers and landlords with greater choice and flexibility across Molo’s buy-to-let range, helping to improve affordability for a diverse range of customers both in the UK and overseas.

Molo’s full range of mortgage products is accessible in our UK Resident, Non-UK Resident and Expat product guides, available for viewing from 23rd June 2025.

Molo’s Distribution Director, Martin Sims, comments,

“These updates reinforce our ongoing commitment to supporting landlords worldwide with competitive, accessible solutions. From standard buy-to-let to complex specialist cases, we are helping brokers and customers find the right fit, no matter where they are based.