Molo sharpens BTL pricing amid shifting market conditions 

Molo, the specialist mortgage lender for both UK and overseas customers, has reduced rates on its UK resident buy-to-let (BTL) mortgage products by up to 20 basis-points.

Effectively immediately, two-year fixed rates for standard BTL products now start at 2.83%, while five-year fixed rates begin from 4.54%, available to both individuals and limited company borrowers. This latest rate cut reflects Molo’s continued focus on improving affordability to empower brokers and landlords to stay competitive and make the most of the current market conditions.

Rates for specialist BTL products remain unchanged, including HMO and MUFB mortgages, which start at 3.23%, with no premium for larger properties (6+ rooms/units). Meanwhile, rates for New Build, Investor Led and Holiday Let products start at 3.38%.

Pricing for non-UK residents and expats borrowers remains steady, at 5.99% and 5.24%, respectively.

Molo’s full range of mortgage products is accessible in our UK Resident, Non-UK Resident and Expat product guides.

Molo’s Distribution Director, Martin Sims, comments,

“As the market shifts, brokers need lenders who act quickly and stay focused on affordability. At Molo, we’re doing just that – offering consistently competitive pricing and helping brokers find solutions that work for their clients today and in the long term.”