Moneyfacts Pick of the Week

The Moneyfactscompare.co.uk Pick of the Week showcases the best of the latest products or rate changes to hit the consumer finance market.

Moneyfacts resident Finance Expert, Rachel Springall, has analysed the following deals, along with their perks, of note:

Savings

Tandem Bank – Instant Access Savings Account

Commenting on the deal, Rachel Springall, Finance Expert at Moneyfactscompare.co.uk, said:

“This week, Tandem Bank has boosted the rate offered on its Instant Access Savings Account. The account now pays 4.55% gross monthly, and takes a prominent position in the market. Savers can also add 0.35% as a Top Up rate for 12 months, which adds to its appeal. If investors take advantage of the Top Up rate, it’s important they review the offer near its expiry. Overall, this receives an Excellent Moneyfacts product rating.”

Key product details:

Rate: 4.55% gross / 4.65% AER payable monthly. Option to add Top Up rate of 0.35% via app. Top Up rate expires after 12 months and can be re-applied, if available, 30 days before expiry.

Notice / term: None

Minimum opening amount: £0

Maximum investment amount: £250,000

Access: Permitted, via nominated account

Further additions: Permitted, via nominated account

Opening account: Via smart phone app

Managing account: Telephone and via smart phone app

Other information: Minimum applicant age 18. By opening an account, applicants are supporting Tandem Bank’s green lending initiatives and helping to make UK homes more sustainable and environmentally friendly.

Hodge Bank – 1 Year Fixed Rate Cash ISA

Rachel Springall, Finance Expert at Moneyfactscompare.co.uk, said:

“Hodge Bank has reduced the rate on its one-year fixed ISA this week to 5.72%. Savers searching for a guaranteed return on their cash and wishing to utilise their ISA allowance may find this a competitive choice as the deal continues to hold a prominent position in its sector. Consumers can make Cash and Stocks and Shares ISA transfers into the account, and if they so wish, access their deposit subject to a loss of interest penalty. Overall, the deal earns an Excellent Moneyfacts product rating.”

Key product details:

Rate: 5.72% gross / 5.72% AER payable yearly/ monthly interest option of 5.58% gross / 5.72% AER also available

Notice / term: One year

Minimum opening amount: £1,000

Maximum investment amount: ISA allowance

Access: Permitted, subject to 90-day loss of interest penalty

Further additions: Permitted, for 10 working days from account opening

Transfers in: Permitted, minimum of £1,000. Accepts Cash and Stocks and Shares ISAs

Transfers out: Permitted, subject to 90-day loss of interest penalty

Opening account: Online

Managing account: Online

Other information: Minimum applicant age 18.

Close Brothers Savings – 2 Year Fixed Rate Bond

Rachel Springall, Finance Expert at Moneyfactscompare.co.uk, said:

“This week, Close Brothers Savings has increased the rate on its 2 Year Fixed Rate Bond, which now pays an attractive 6.05%. The deal has improved its position within the market and may attract savers who are prepared to lock away their cash for a guaranteed return. Savers need £10,000 to invest but they can make further additions for 10 days from account opening. Overall, the deal earns an Excellent Moneyfacts product rating.”

Key product details:

Rate: 6.05% gross / 6.05% AER payable yearly

Notice / term: Two years

Minimum opening amount: £10,000

Maximum investment amount: £2 million

Access: Not permitted

Further additions: Permitted for 10 days from account opening

Opening account: Online

Managing account: Online, by post and by phone

Other information: Minimum applicant age 18. Joint account option available.

SmartSave – 1 Year Fixed Rate Saver

Rachel Springall, Finance Expert at Moneyfactscompare.co.uk, said:

“SmartSave has reduced the rate on its 1 Year Fixed Rate Saver this week, however, it keeps a prominent position in the market. Paying a rate of 6.01%, the deal sits above many of its peers and may entice savers looking for a guaranteed return over the next year if they have a minimum of £10,000 to invest. Savers will find early access is not permitted, but they can make further additions for 14 days from account opening. On assessment, the account receives an Excellent Moneyfacts product rating.”

Key product details:

Rate: 6.01% gross / 6.01% AER payable on maturity

Notice / term: One year

Minimum opening amount: £10,000

Maximum investment amount: £85,000

Access: Not permitted

Further additions: Permitted for 14 days from account opening

Opening account: Online

Managing account: Online

Other information: Minimum applicant age 18.

Mortgages

Barclays Mortgage – Two-year fixed rate mortgage, 75% loan-to-value

Rachel Springall, Finance Expert at Moneyfactscompare.co.uk, said:

“Barclays Mortgage has reduced selected fixed rates in its range this week, including its two-year fixed offer at 75% loan-to-value. Now priced at 6.09%, the deal may appeal to borrowers looking to save on the upfront cost of their mortgage and secure a competitive rate. A free valuation incentive is included, plus the deal does not charge a product fee. Overall, this product earns an Outstanding Moneyfacts product rating.”

Key product details:

Rate: 6.09% fixed rate to 31.12.25

Product fee: None

Maximum loan-to-value: 75%

Available to: House purchase customers

Incentives: Free valuation

Flexible features: Allows overpayments

Lending area: Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

Santander – Three-year fixed rate mortgage, 60% loan-to-value

Rachel Springall, Finance Expert at Moneyfactscompare.co.uk, said:

“Santander has made several rate reductions to its range this week, along with extending end dates. Its three-year fixed rate deal priced at 5.76% may appeal to house purchase customers looking to secure a competitive rate and package. A free valuation incentive is included and there is a reasonable product fee of £999, which can be added to the mortgage advance. This deal may then be attractive to those looking to save on the upfront cost of their deal. Overall, this product earns an Outstanding Moneyfacts product rating.”

Key product details:

Rate: 5.76% fixed rate to 2.11.26

Product fee: £999

Maximum loan-to-value: 60%

Available to: House purchase customers

Incentives: Free valuation

Flexible features: Allows overpayments

Lending area: Great Britain & Northern Ireland.

Coventry Building Society – Three-year fixed rate mortgage, 75% loan-to-value

Rachel Springall, Finance Expert at Moneyfactscompare.co.uk, said:

“This week, Coventry Building Society has reduced its shorter-term fixed rates, including its three-year fixed deal at 75% loan-to-value. The deal is now priced at 5.77% and may appeal to borrowers looking to secure a competitive rate and save on the upfront cost of their deal. A free valuation incentive is included and a product fee of £999 is chargeable, but this can be added to the mortgage advance. Overall, this product earns an Excellent Moneyfacts product rating.”

Key product details:

Rate: 5.77% fixed rate to 28.2.27

Product fee: £999

Maximum loan-to-value: 75%

Available to: House purchase customers

Incentives: Free valuation

Flexible features: Allows overpayments

Lending area: Great Britain.

Cumberland Building Society – Five-year fixed rate mortgage, 75% loan-to-value

Rachel Springall, Finance Expert at Moneyfactscompare.co.uk, said:

“Borrowers seeking a competitive mortgage rate with a low upfront cost may find this latest fixed rate deal from Cumberland Building Society an attractive choice. The five-year fixed rate mortgage is priced at 5.33% and carries a reasonable product fee of £999, which can be added to the mortgage advance. The deal also includes both a free valuation and free legal fees inventive package, which may attract borrowers looking to save on the upfront cost of their mortgage. This product earns an Outstanding Moneyfacts product rating.”

Key product details:

Rate: 5.33% fixed rate to 1.10.28

Product fee: £999

Maximum loan-to-value: 75%

Available to: Remortgage customers

Incentives: Free valuation and free legal fees

Flexible features: Allows overpayments

Lending area: Great Britain

Cards

Virgin Money – 25 Month Balance Transfer Credit Card Mastercard

Commenting on the deal, Rachel Springall, Finance Expert at Moneyfactscompare.co.uk, said:

“The latest update from Virgin Money sees the 0% balance transfer offer increase by one month to 25 months. This card has taken a competitive position in the market and charges an upfront balance transfer fee, which is now 3.00%, up from 2.50%. The card also has an interest-free offer of three months for purchases and 12 months for money transfers. Customers can enjoy exclusive offers and rewards on the Virgin Red app, which enhances its overall appeal. On assessment, the card earns an Excellent Moneyfacts product rating.”

Key product details: