More than £166 million reunited for over 52,000 NS&I accounts in past year

New figures from NS&I show that, in the financial year 2024-25, more than £166 million was reunited through 52,693 NS&I accounts for holders who had lost touch with their savings and investments, thanks to NS&I’s tracing service and My Lost Account.



This includes over £120 million in Premium Bonds savings and unclaimed prizes, £11.4 million paid out from old Savings Certificates and £1.3 million from old Children’s Bonus Bonds.

NS&I has successfully paid out over 99% of all Premium Bonds prizes to our winners since 1957. Currently, there are 2,598,139 unclaimed Premium Bonds prizes worth £103,270,175 waiting to be claimed.



The findings come as NS&I highlighted the importance of customers updating their details and opting to have Premium Bond prizes paid directly into their bank accounts. These simple steps will help customers keep in touch with their Premium Bonds and other NS&I savings accounts.



Andrew Westhead, NS&I’s Retail Director, said: “Every pound we reunite is money that rightly belongs to our customers or their families, whether it’s Premium Bonds savings, unclaimed prizes or forgotten accounts.



“These figures are a timely reminder to update your details, talk to your loved ones about your savings and make sure your money stays firmly in your hands, both now and in the future.”



In 2024-25 more than £6.2 million from 192,071 previously unclaimed Premium Bonds prizes was paid out to 51,310 Bond holders, either through tracing services, customers updating their details or checking for unclaimed prizes.



How to keep your savings connected to you

To stay on top of savings, customers should keep their contact details up to date – this is quick and easy and can be done here.

To prevent Premium Bonds prizes from going unclaimed, customers can choose to have winnings paid directly into their bank account, or automatically reinvested into more Premium Bonds, with 9 in 10 prizes now paid in these ways.

Balances can also be checked easily on the NS&I app, and Premium Bond wins can be checked on the Prize Checker app.

Found old paper certificates or bonds? Here’s what to do

Old NS&I bonds, certificates, passbooks or account paperwork can often be found tucked away in drawers or among old documents. Customers who find forgotten savings are encouraged to use NS&I’s tracing serviceto locate any funds due to them.



Some high value Premium Bond prizes remain unclaimed

So far in 2025, NS&I has reunited two £25,000 prizes, five £10,000 prizes and 11 £5,000 prizes with their rightful owners, along with more than 92,000 lower-value prizes.

These figures show just how important it is to keep details up to date.

As of June 2025, more than 2.5 million Premium Bond prizes worth over £103 million remain unclaimed. This includes 11 £100,000 prizes, 19 £50,000 prizes, 38 £25,000 prizes and 75 prizes of £10,000.

Even with £103 million of prizes currently unclaimed, this represents just 0.28% of the total £37 billion awarded by ERNIE over nearly seven decades. The unclaimed amount covers over 2.5 million prizes from the 772 million drawn since Premium Bonds launched seven decades ago.

Premium Bond prizes are considered to be ‘unclaimed’ after 18 months and so gradually accumulate every month, but there is no time limit to claiming them

NS&I define unclaimed assets as all holdings in closed products (which are held in the Residual Account) and holdings in open products with no customer financial transactions for a period of 15 years or more.

Total amount reunited in 2024-25 through tracing services