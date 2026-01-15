more2life relaunches Apex and Apex Interest Reward product ranges

more2life, the later life lender, has today (15 January 2026) announced the relaunch of its Apex and Apex Interest Reward product ranges.

Apex lifetime mortgage products combine high LTVs with short early repayment charges (ERCs) of just four years, and are designed for clients who value flexibility in order to meet potential future changes to their circumstances.

The Apex range provides higher LTVs for borrowers aged 90 to 95 than more2life’s existing Omni product range, which the lender said meant advisers enjoyed a broader range of options for clients at older ages, as well as those with different long-term priorities.

more2life has also relaunched Apex Interest Reward, with borrowers offered the opportunity to secure interest rate discounts of up to 0.75% by committing to make monthly interest payments for a set period on the lifetime mortgage.

The relaunched ranges are the latest in a series of product enhancements announced by more2life.

At the end of 2025, it reduced ERCs on its Flexi range to 10 years, alongside integrating the Horizon product range into its suite of lifetime mortgage options, and rolled out an Age Next Birthday feature for advisers and clients using the Air Sourcing and AdviseWise sourcing systems.

Dave Harris, CEO at more2life, said:

“By relaunching our Apex and Apex Interest Reward ranges, more2life is continuing our mission to unlock more choice for advisers and their clients, opening up lifetime mortgages to a wider range of homeowners.

“Advisers have been clear – high LTV cases don’t all look the same, and the priorities of a client can vary sharply between cases. You can’t meet those different needs through a single high LTV product.

“The Apex range is a brilliant complement to our Omni products. Both are designed to support high LTV borrowing across later life, but they meet different needs, ensuring for most clients, advisers will have a suitable lifetime mortgage solution for them.

“The relaunch of Apex Interest Reward also underlines the value of comprehensive conversations. A clear understanding of a customer’s needs and circumstances enables advisers to make informed decisions, using sourcing technology that captures the full range of product features and benefits to achieve the most appropriate outcome.

“2026 is going to break new ground for later life lending, in terms of the way the regulator looks at the sector, and how we as an industry meet the increased demand and need for such products.

“Starting the year with the relaunch of Apex and Apex Interest Reward is a real statement of intent. At more2life, we have built our reputation by focusing on delivering more options to advisers, and helping their clients achieve better outcomes.

“This relaunch is just the start of an exciting 12 months for more2life, with more product launches and enhancements on the way.”