Mortgage Advice Bureau makes strategic investment in The Mortgage Mum

Mortgage Advice Bureau (MAB), the UK’s leading mortgage intermediary, has announced its strategic investment in the multi-award-winning brokerage, The Mortgage Mum.

Founded in 2019 by Sarah Tucker, The Mortgage Mum consists of an all-female team and prides itself on its ethos that mortgages should adapt to suit changing needs and lifestyles. Sarah is a passionate advocate for improving the mortgage landscape – a commitment that has seen her become This Morning’s resident mortgage expert, as well as engaging in policy discussions at 10 and 11 Downing Street.

This pivotal partnership is set to propel The Mortgage Mum to new heights, paving the way for significant business growth and expansion. The brokerage has already diversified its services to include wealth management and specialist finance, aiming to help even more customers achieve their financial aspirations.

As part of the investment, The Mortgage Mum will become an Appointed Representative of MAB. This strategic move felt like a natural progression for Sarah and her team, particularly given MAB’s consistent track record of strong financial growth, technological investment, and market expansion.



Peter Brodnicki, CEO, Mortgage Advice Bureau, said: “Sarah’s vision, her passion for her business and the intermediary sector, as well as her constant desire to learn from others, is what defines her as a leader.

“It’s a massive challenge for any growth-focused business leader to achieve their ambitions. Everything rests on their shoulders until, over time, they can build a team around them that can share the responsibility and bring additional expertise to the business. There are also, of course, financial restraints and bandwidth restrictions when having to wear so many hats.

“That pressure on a business leader is only going to mount as the pace of change in our sector is set to escalate massively, driven by developments in technology and AI enabling changing consumer behaviour and expectations.

“Strategic partnerships and collaborations are going to become increasingly more important to deliver the level of support, resource, and expertise these ambitious leaders require, and that’s exactly why we’re backing Sarah to achieve her vision. Everybody at MAB is really looking forward to working with the Mortgage Mum team, with genuine excitement about what we can achieve together.”

Sarah Tucker, Founder and Managing Director, The Mortgage Mum, added: “This marks a pivotal moment for The Mortgage Mum, and I couldn’t be prouder of our team as we enter this exciting new chapter.

“Peter’s forward-thinking approach and sharp business instinct have always impressed me, and in MAB we’ve found the ideal partner to support our next phase of growth, while remaining true to our values. Both businesses share a commitment to improving the sector and expanding opportunity, and I see incredible potential in what we can achieve together.”