Mortgage and Property

Mortgage and Property Experts are poised for the latest Bank of England MPC decision on UK interest rates due at midday today

by | Aug 3, 2023

For Mortgage and Property experts, today’s news will be pivotal in what happens to mortgage rates in the coming days and weeks. Rates have started to soften of late, and all eyes will be focused on the Bank to see whether this is set to continue. With more and more consumers fixed rate deals coming to an end, the remortgage market has been particularly active. The latest HPI from Nationwide earlier this week showed that property prices are slowing, further proof, if any were needed that property owners and investors are facing very challenging times indeed.

Investment managers will also be looking to the Bank of England’s forecasts also expected today, to give better ideas on asset allocation and stock selection strategies going forwards.

We’ll be bringing you all the news and views from across the industry as soon as the announcement is made, making sure you’re aware not just of what’s been announced but also what the likely impacts will be for advice professionals and investors. 

 
 

So watch this space for all of the updates regarding the Mortgage & Property sector.

