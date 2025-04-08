Mortgage Brain completes API integration with Aldemore Bank

Mortgage Brain, the leading provider of mortgage technology solutions, is excited to announce that it has successfully completed an API integration with the specialist bank Aldermore, making it quicker and easier for intermediaries to run criteria searches.

The new criteria search function is available directly from the intermediary section of Aldermore’s website and covers the lender’s range of both residential and buy-to-let lending products.

This API integration, powered by Mortgage Brain technology, means that Aldermore can apply criteria and product updates across their systems in one single, streamlined process. At a time when products and rates are regularly changing, brokers can be confident that Aldermore’s product and criteria information is fully up-to-date, meaning faster, more accurate mortgage searches on behalf of clients, and greater certainty earlier in the application process.

Key benefits for brokers

Up-to-date information – access to accurate and real-time criteria so brokers can be confident they’re presenting the most suitable mortgage options to clients.

Efficiency – brokers save time on sourcing due to updated criteria across multiple platforms.

Trust and reliability – improved broker / client relationships as the risk of presenting outdated product details is significantly reduced.

Simplified process – automated criteria updates mean that fact-finding is quicker, leading to speedier decisions and outcomes for clients.

Key benefits for Aldermore

Better use of team resources – API automation, powered by Mortgage Brain, frees up resources for Aldermore’s specialist mortgage teams to apply their expertise where it’s most needed.

Reduces errors, improves accuracy – one automated update across multiple channels minimises manual data entry errors.

Scalability – API is easily scaled to accommodate additional products, services, or increased traffic without requiring significant changes to Aldermore’s underlying systems.

Cost-effective integration – a long-term, inexpensive investment which doesn’t require extensive IT resources or support.

This partnership marks both Mortgage Brain and Aldermore’s commitment to providing brokers with the tools they need to better serve their clients, essential at a time when many seeking a mortgage are experiencing affordability challenges. Brokers with such clients, who need a more flexible approach to lending, can be even more confident that they are accessing the most current range of specialist lending products and criteria from Aldermore.

“We are thrilled to partner with Aldermore and to integrate our API technology with their systems,” said Neil Wyatt, Sales & Marketing Director at Mortgage Brain. “We believe in being ‘better together’, uniting lenders, brokers, and networks in order to drive positive change for the industry overall. We want searches to be simple and accurate, so that brokers can concentrate their time on keeping their clients happy. We look forward to making this happen with Aldermore.”

Jon Cooper, Director of Property Distribution at Aldermore, adds: “Integrating Mortgage Brain into our system will help our team stay updated on product changes, benefiting both brokers and clients. Keeping criteria current ensures brokers receive accurate results first time, which can be the difference between a borrower securing their dream home or losing it.”

To learn more about Mortgage Brain visit www.mortgagebrain.com