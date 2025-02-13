Mortgage Business Expo 2025

Talk face-to-face with leading lenders and learn first-hand from the Experts at the free to attend Mortgage Business Expo being held on 28th March 2025 at Manchester Central’s Convention Complex in Petersfield.

MBE is a dedicated event for mortgage practitioners and professionals providing a meeting place for the industry to network, discuss opportunities, and hear the latest forecasts and trends for the UK mortgage and specialist lending markets.

2025 features a Keynote presentation from the Bank of England’s Ken Clark; complemented by a host of free to attend seminars featuring expert panels on all aspects of the industry, including :

General Market Overview with HSBC’s Paul Northgate, FIBA’s Chair & CEO of SimplyBiz Martin Reynolds. Residential Mortgages: the ongoing Affordability Challenges with Darlington BS’s Christopher Blewitt; Pepper Money’s Brad Rhodes; Louise Apollonio of The Mortgage Lender; and Bank of Ireland’s Louise Weiss. The Changing Face of Buy-to-Let featuring Louisa Ritchie of Fleet Mortgages; Matt McCullough of Aldermore; and Foundation Home Loans Fintech: AI in the Mortgage Industry chaired by Leah Brunskill of MFS with Alexis Rog of Sikoia, OMS’s Dale Jannels, and Zachary Bawa of Rosemount Financial Specialist Property Finance Market Overview with Hampshire Trust Bank’s Andrea Glasgow; OSB’s Emily Hollands; Richard Deacon from Octane Capital; and MFS Retrofit – Is there a solution? Chaired by Victoria Hartley of Square 1 Media and featuring Colin Calder of Digital Buildings; Hickley & Rugby BS’s Laura Sneddon and Jonathan Shaw of Countrywide Surveying. Later Life Lending Masterclass with Kelly Melville-Kelly of the ERC and Sanjay Gadhia of Standard Life Home Finance

Speakers are added on a daily basis so do check the website for the latest list and timings; and also for the lenders you can meet.

Once again, Mortgage Business Expo is delighted to be working with FIBA, the specialist property finance trade body, to host its Annual Conference at the event. FIBA will host seminars on the Specialist Property Finance Market, and an opportunity to pose those burning questions in the FIBA Ask the Experts session.

Alongside the seminars, the Mortgage Marketing Forum will run sessions to ensure you make the most of your marketing.

The sessions qualify for CPD hours and you can download your certificate on the day.

Last but not least, lunch is provided free for all attendees!

Find out more of lenders you can meet, the latest speakers, and register to attend – free – here