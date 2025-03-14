Mortgage Business Expo in Manchester 2025

Conversations are what keep the wheels of industry turning and with over 30 exhibitors, 800 attendees, 40 speakers in 11 CPD seminars there’s little opportunity not to at the free to attend Mortgage Business Expo in Manchester on 28th March!

MBE is a dedicated event for mortgage practitioners providing a meeting place for the industry to network, discuss opportunities, and hear the latest forecasts and trends for the UK mortgage and specialist lending markets.

The Keynote is from the Bank of England’s Ken Clark; which will be followed by free to attend seminars, including :

General Market Overview chaired by Victoria Hartley of Square 1 Media features HSBC’s Justin Miners, FIBA’s Chair & CEO of SimplyBiz, Martin Reynolds and David Castling of Atom Bank.



Residential Mortgages: the ongoing Affordability Challenges chaired by Victoria Hartley with Darlington BS’s Christopher Blewitt; Buckingham BS’s Claire Askham, Pepper Money’s Brad Rhodes; Louise Apollonio of The Mortgage Lender; and Bank of Ireland’s Louise Weiss.



The Changing Face of Buy-to-Let chaired by Victoria Hartley features Louisa Ritchie of Fleet Mortgages; Matt McCullough of Aldermore; Zee Shaffi of Nomo Bank and Foundation Home Loans’ Grant Hendry.



Fintech: The adoption of AI in the Mortgage Industry chaired by Leah Brunskill of MFS with Alexis Rog of Sikoia, OMS’s Dale Jannels, Chirag Patel of finova, and Zachary Bawa of Rosemount Financial



Specialist Property Finance Market Overview will be chaired by Adam Tyler, FIBA’s Strategic Consultant, with Hampshire Trust Bank’s Andrea Glasgow; OSB’s Emily Hollands; Richard Deacon from Octane Capital; MFS’ Liza Campion.



Retrofit – Is there a solution? Chaired by Victoria Hartley with Colin Calder of Digital Buildings; Hinckley & Rugby BS’s Laura Sneddon and Jonathan Shaw of Countrywide Surveying.



Later Life Lending and Digital Connectivity chaired by Tom Brett of the ERC with Sanjay Gadhia of Standard Life Home Finance, Rachael Brandon of Boyd Legal, James Sudworth of Right Homes Equity Release and Jess Trueman of Smart Money People.

MBE is delighted to be working with FIBA, the specialist property finance trade body, to host its Annual Conference at the event. Plus, there’s an opportunity to Ask the Experts featuring Adam Tyler, Tom Gill of MFS, Ian Harrison of Affirmative and Wayne Smethurst of All Money Matters.

The Mortgage Marketing Forum is hosting Brand on a Postcard – what a brand really is and what it is not. Last but not least, lunch is provided for all attendees!

Find out more and register for free here