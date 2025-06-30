Mortgage and Property Investment Magazine Logo

Mortgage guarantee scheme concludes: Mortgage Advice Bureau reacts

Meg Bratley

·

Unsplash 30/06/2025

As the Mortgage Guarantee Scheme reaches its conclusion today, it marks the end of a key initiative aimed at supporting homebuyers and the housing market. In light of this, Rachel Geddes, of the Mortgage Advice Bureau has commented.

Rachel Geddes, Strategic Lender Relationship Director, Mortgage Advice Bureau: 

“The end of the Mortgage Guarantee Scheme shouldn’t deter first time buyer activity. Lenders are becoming increasingly self-reliant and have well and truly stepped up, offering an unprecedented number of high LTV mortgages that are independent of the scheme. The market remains resilient, providing numerous routes for aspiring homebuyers with a low deposit, and demand continues to be high. Nevertheless, we’ll be watching to see what new initiatives the government introduces to help even more borrowers achieve their homeownership dreams.”

