Mortgage Intermediary event talks House Prices, Mental Health and the mortgage industry’s technology evolution 

Mortgage brokers joined Principality Intermediaries, Accord Mortgages, Mansfield Building Society, Paragon, Pepper Money, Twenty7tec, Kensington Mortgages and Hodge for the latest Power of 8 event at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff.

Led by James Whitford, Business Development Manager for Principality Intermediaries, mortgage brokers at the event gained valuable insights into the core offerings of each lender.

Rob Regan, Chief Operating Officer for Principality Building Society, gave an update on Principality’s Wales House Price Index and an overview of today’s mortgage market.

Rob commented “It was pleasure to collaborate with the other lenders for this event as we all share a common goal, putting our customers and members first.

Despite short term volatility, driven by global uncertainty, we remain optimistic about the housing market in the medium to long term.

Fundamentally it is important, as lenders, that we work together to help those most in need, and support first time buyers as they take that first step towards home ownership.”

The Mortgage Industry Mental Health Charter and its role in supporting employee well-being within the UK mortgage sector was also discussed.

Speaking at the event, Co-Founder, Jason Berry , said, “I was delighted to attend the Power of 8 Cardiff event, where we shared the journey of the Mortgage Industry Mental Health Charter (MIMHC) and our mission to grow beyond the 250 signatory firms already involved.

The MIMHC is dedicated to breaking the stigma around mental health in our sector. With a reach of over 20,000 industry professionals, our focus now is on building a supportive community that champions conversation, inclusion and improved well-being across the mortgage sector.”

Lender collaborative events are scheduled throughout the year including the Welsh Lender Event in September.

Principality Intermediaries is part of Principality Building Society, a mutual organisation which is owned by customers and not shareholders, aims to support and build a new generation of savers and home owners. For more information go to: www.principality.co.uk/intermediaries.