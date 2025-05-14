Mortgage Matters turns to Uinsure and Acre for next-generation home insurance

Mortgage Matters, one of the largest mortgage specialists in the South-East, is turning to Uinsure and Acre to improve the building and contents insurance advice on offer to their clients. Mortgage Matters’ team can now quote homeowner and landlord insurance from Uinsure via Acre’s all-in-one intermediary platform,and also benefit from automatic referrals, offering a seamless route to protect client homes.

Mortgage Matters is focused on new ways to deliver best-in-class service. The shift to using Uinsure with Acre will help Mortgage Matters advisors provide a seamless customer experience, a key part of the firm’s vision to become the UK’s leading mortgage advice provider. This is thanks to Uinsure’s advanced quoting technology and Acre’s unique way of storing and reusing property and client data.

Gavin Welch, Financial Services Director at Mortgage Matters said; “Since we began our partnership with Acre nearly 18 months ago, the results have been impressive, and we want to explore new opportunities that serve clients better. When you consider the milestones along in the mortgage journey, making sure the homeowner or landlord is protected is a critical one. The Uinsure integration with Acre makes it a seamless process to deliver award-winning home cover without any extra heavy lifting.”

Justus Brown, Acre’s CEO and founder, added; “The cost of living remains high and so Mortgage Matters, like other advisers, want to make sure their clients are protected from any risk to their property that could result in a hefty cost burden. Our integration with Uinsure combines advanced quoting technology with our unique capability to store and reuse property and client data in order to serve up the most accurate cover for homeowners and landlords, while allowing advisors to meet compliance requirements.”