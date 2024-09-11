M&P Podcast #10: Helping first time buyers achieve their property goals with Purplebricks Mortgages’ Jo Pocklington

Welcome to our latest IFA Talk podcast – which this week is our latest Mortgage and Property special edition.

On our agenda today, are the MANY challenges facing first time buyers in the property market, which are amongst the most difficult they’ve faced for over 70 years.

Asking the questions this week is IFA Magazine editor, Sue Whitbread. Sue’s guest today is Jo Pocklington, Managing Director of Purplebricks Mortgages, someone who is hugely experienced with a long career in mortgages. We’re pretty sure that Jo’s insight into what’s going on for this super-important segment of the market will prove really interesting to you, our listeners.

And – spoiler alert – the good news is that she’s seeing some ‘green shoots’ appearing in these most challenging of times. To find out why and where she’s seeing them, tune into the conversation now.

Check out the detail by tuning in HERE

Click here to listen on Spotify