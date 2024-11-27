M&P Podcast #12: Exploring opportunities in later-life lending with more2life’s Dave Harris

Welcome to this week’s Mortgage & Property edition of IFA Talk! In this episode, we dive into the exciting world of later-life lending—a sector experiencing rapid growth and opening up incredible opportunities for advisers and their clients.

Joining us is Dave Harris, CEO of specialist later life lender, more2life. With his wealth of experience and optimism about the future, Dave shares insights on the evolution of later-life lending products and how these changes are creating new possibilities for mainstream mortgage advisers and IFAs with older clients.

We also explore some of the barriers that may be holding advisers back from engaging with this market and discuss the compelling reasons to get involved. Finally, Dave sheds light on the unique challenges of the later-life lending sector, especially in the context of Consumer Duty requirements, and how advisers can confidently navigate this space without needing to cover every available product.

Whether you’re already advising in this area or just curious about the opportunities, this episode is packed with valuable takeaways to help you grow your expertise and serve your clients better. Don’t miss it—tune in now!

