M&P Podcast #13: Supporting first-time buyers in a challenging market. With Buckinghamshire Building Soc’s Claire Askham

A thriving property market relies on a strong foundation of first-time buyers. But with rising concerns about prolonged higher interest rates and the changes to those temporary stamp duty reliefs coming in from 1st April, the landscape is changing—and not in their favour.

These shifts will impact everyone looking to move, but first-time buyers face the biggest hurdles. For mortgage advisers, we know their success is vital to keeping the market moving.

So, how worried should we be? And more importantly, what practical steps can we take to support first-time buyers during these challenging times? Sue’s guest on this week’s podcast is Claire Askham, Head of Mortgage Sales at Buckinghamshire Building Society.

Join Sue and Claire as they dive into these pressing issues on our latest podcast, offering insights and strategies to help you guide first-time buyers with confidence.

