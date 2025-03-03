M&P Podcast #14: Are you up to date with later life lending options? Featuring Sanjay Gadhia, Standard Life Home Finance

Later life lending is evolving rapidly, with new products, changing regulations, and growing opportunities for advisers and their clients.

In this special Mortgage and Property edition of IFA Talk, we’re joined by Sanjay Gadhia, Head of Sales at Standard Life Home Finance, who brings his expertise and passion for supporting advisers in this important market.

We explore:

How borrower needs are shifting

The latest product innovations

Key regulatory changes

Practical tips to stay ahead in the later life lending space

Whether you’re already advising in this area or looking to expand your services, this episode is packed with insights to help you navigate the evolving landscape and deliver the best outcomes for your clients.

Check out the full conversation below — and make sure you’re up to speed with the latest in later life lending!

Listen to the latest episode on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

Inheritance tax advice is a specialist area and it is recommended for clients to seek independent advice from a taxation specialist.

About Sanjay Gahdhia

Sanjay Gadhia has been part of Standard Life Home Finance since its inception in 2021, initially as National Sales Manager before becoming Head of Sales in June 2024. He has worked in financial services, predominantly in broker-facing roles, for more than two decades and has been recognised for his dedication and expertise in later life lending, winning the Business Development Manager of the Year award at the 2020 Equity Release Awards.