M&PI Podcast #17: How brokers can bridge the gap and stay ahead in 2025, with Roz Cawood, Managing Director of Property Finance at Streambank

In this special ‘Mortgage & Property Investment Magazine’ edition of IFA Talk, Matt and Jenny delve into the ever-evolving property market. As the middle of the year rapidly approaches, the property market is shifting, and investors are increasingly turning their attention to commercial property.

Joining us is Roz Cawood, Managing Director of Property Finance at Streambank. Roz reveals how brokers can bridge the gap and stay ahead in 2025, along with outlining how they can effectively support their clients.

Together, we delve into the key drivers behind the growing interest in commercial property, with Roz sharing her wealth of insights into which client types are leading the charge. The conversation also tackles one of the most discussed frustrations in the industry: the 12-month minimum term for bridging finance. We shed light on why this rule is challenging for certain clients and whether regulatory changes or creative solutions within the existing framework might be the way forward.

From taking a closer look at how brokers are experiencing these changes on the ground, to sharing advice on how brokers can continue to navigate the market’s challenges and remain a valuable resource for clients in 2025, this episode covers some of the most pivotal questions being asked in the mortgage sector right now.

Listen to this episode on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Amazon.

Roz Cawood

Roz is the Managing Director, Property Finance at StreamBank. Prior to her current role, she held senior roles at Hope Capital and Masthaven Bank. Roz was also elected to the BDLA Executive Committee in September 2024.