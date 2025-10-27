M&PI Podcast #20: Evolving opportunities in specialist lending, with Inspired Lending’s Gavin Diamond

The latest Mortgage & Property Investment special edition of IFA Talk explores how specialist lending is helping advisers support clients with increasingly complex financial needs.

In this episode, Meg and Sue are joined by Gavin Diamond, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Inspired Lending. With over 15 years’ experience in senior leadership roles across the short-term and specialist lending industry, Gavin shares his expert insights into how bridging and specialist finance can empower advisers to deliver tailored solutions for clients with diverse and evolving financial profiles.

Highlights from this week’s episode

Specialist lending for complex clients: Gavin discusses how bridging and short-term finance are becoming essential tools for advisers supporting clients with complex asset structures, liquidity challenges, and time-sensitive funding needs.

Timing and market confidence: Drawing on recent market insights, Gavin explains why “stability is not a slowdown” and how today’s environment is laying the foundations for renewed long-term confidence in specialist finance.

Supporting complex refurb and conversion projects: From office-to-residential conversions to portfolio repositioning, Gavin outlines how Inspired Lending structures loans that blend investment and development strategies to support clients’ ambitions.

Understanding borrower behaviour and adviser value: Bridging lenders often gain a unique perspective on borrower decision-making under pressure. Gavin shares lessons on liquidity management, opportunity recognition, and how advisers can deepen client relationships through these insights.

Building stronger partnerships with wealth managers: As client needs grow more complex, the lines between brokers, advisers, and wealth managers continue to blur. Gavin explores how collaboration and shared understanding can unlock better outcomes for clients across the wealth spectrum.

This episode offers a fascinating look at how specialist lending continues to evolve, highlighting the opportunities it presents for advisers to deliver truly bespoke solutions in a changing market.

Gavin Diamond

Gavin is the founder of Inspired Lending. He is an entrepreneurial professional with a career spanning over 15 years’ at director and senior leadership positions in the short-term and specialist lending industry. He previously headed up the bridging finance division at United Trust Bank for almost 9 years before becoming CEO at Spring Finance.

He is a well-known industry personality and regular contributor to the trade press. Gavin was the winner of the Business Leader: Bridging Finance award at the 2021 British Specialist Lending Awards and has served 3 terms as a Board member of the Bridging & Development Lenders Association (BDLA) [formerly the Association of Short-Term Lenders (ASTL)].