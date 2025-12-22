M&PI Podcast #22: Later life lending & the Autumn Budget, with Tony Wickenden of Technical Connection and Will Hale of Key and Air

Now live: The latest Mortgage & Property Investment special edition of IFA Talk, and the final episode of the year turns its attention to later life lending, a topic that has taken on increased importance following the November Budget announcements.

In this episode, Sue and Meg are joined by two brilliant guests. Tony Wickenden, Founder and Managing Director of Technical Connection, and Will Hale, CEO of Key and Air. Together, they discuss the evolving role of later life lending and what advisers need to consider as they support clients through an increasingly complex planning landscape.

Highlights from the episode also include:

Adviser interest in later life lending

What the Autumn Budget means for planning

The family home and estate planning

Preparing for the opportunities ahead

Readers can access Air’s whitepaper on why later-life lending is essential for client-centred financial advice, right here.

This episode offers timely insight and practical perspective for advisers navigating post-Budget planning conversations and provides a fitting close to IFA Talk for the year. With the festive season upon us, we’d like to take the time to say a huge thank you to our listeners for their support throughout the year, and wish you all a very Merry Christmas and a happy New Year! We’ll be back in 2026 to bring you many more thought-provoking discussions.

Tony Wickenden is the founder and managing director of Technical Connection, the specialist tax, legal and financial planning support business that has served the financial services sector for forty years. He is a Bachelor of Laws, a chartered insurer, a trusts and estate practitioner and a fellow of the Institute of Taxation.

Will Hale, CEO of Air and Key Advice, progressed to CEO at Key in 2017 after joining the Group in March 2014 as Corporate Business Development Director. He was appointed CEO of Air in January 2025. Before working for Key Group, Will was Director of Corporate Partnerships at specialist annuity provider Partnership. Will has also performed senior sales and proposition development roles within the later life market, including as Commercial Leader for Genworth’s European Retirement and Protection business and as Head of Distribution at Lincoln Financial Group.