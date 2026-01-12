M&PI Podcast #23: Navigating the 2026 mortgage market, with Jonathan Stinton of Coventry Building Society

Now live: The latest Mortgage & Property Investment special edition of IFA Talk explores what the 2026 mortgage market could look like for brokers, and where opportunities and challenges may lie as we head into the New Year.

In this episode, hosts Meg and Sue are joined by Jonathan Stinton, Head of Intermediary Relationship Management at Coventry Building Society. Jonathan discusses the outlook for the 2026 mortgage market, including broker confidence, remortgaging activity and affordability pressures. He also shares how lenders can best support brokers during a busy remortgage cycle, and explores the opportunities and challenges shaping the Buy-to-Let market in the year ahead.

Key discussion points also include:

The outlook for mortgage brokers in 2026 and how confidence is shaping the market

Remortgaging and product transfer volumes and what brokers are saying they need most

The impact of affordability pressures on client advice conversations

How the Buy-to-Let market may evolve in 2026, including continued interest in specialist areas such as limited company BTL

This episode provides valuable insight for mortgage brokers looking ahead to the near future, examining the key trends shaping the mortgage market and highlighting how advisers can continue to add value and support their clients in the long term.

Be sure to check out the episode and all other episodes of IFA Talk on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Amazon!

Having worked at Coventry Building Society for over 17 years, Jonathan is an experienced Head of intermediary relationship management with a demonstrated history of working in the financial services industry as a business development manager and corporate account manager.

Jonathan’s current position involves fostering broker relationships, leading corporate account management teams and overseeing the Intermediary development telephone team in the head office, as well as a team of regional managers and BDMs.