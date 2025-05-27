MPowered appoints Peter Stimson as Managing Director of Mortgages

MPowered Mortgages is pleased to announce the appointment of Peter Stimson as Managing Director of Mortgages.

Peter was previously Head of Product at the firm where he played a pivotal role in shaping MPowered’s product strategy and customer offering.

With more than two decades of experience in the mortgage industry, Peter has spent his career working for, and in partnership with, some of the UK’s most well-respected mortgage lenders. His deep expertise in product innovation, pricing, and risk management has made him a trusted voice in the sector. In his new role, Peter will lead MPowered’s mortgage proposition and operational delivery, overseeing the continued growth of both its broker-facing business and its technology-driven proposition.

“Peter has been instrumental to the growth and influence of MPowered as a mainstream residential mortgage lender,” said Stuart Cheetham, CEO at MPowered Mortgages. “His understanding of lenders’ challenges – and how to solve them through technology and smarter product design – makes him the ideal person to lead our mortgage business into its next phase of growth.”

Peter is also well known for his role as co-host of The Rate Stuff, a popular podcast he presents alongside Jack Izzard, offering expert analysis on swap rates, interest rate trends, and the economic forces shaping the mortgage industry.

Commenting on his appointment, Peter Stimson said: “It’s an exciting time for MPowered. Our ‘One Day Mortgage’ proposition has redefined what we can achieve in mortgage lending which is fast and seamless mortgage journeys, and I’m thrilled to lead the charge as we continue to make homebuying faster, simpler and smarter for brokers and borrowers alike.”

Peter’s promotion comes at a time when MPowered continues to establish itself as a mainstream mortgage lender who is renown for offering competitive rates and fast, seamless mortgage offers. It also comes at a time when it’s sister company, MQube, a provider of AI-driven mortgage technology, is growing its reach in the mortgage lending industry through high profile partnerships with banks and building societies.