MPowered makes Alexa-style digital assistant central to its broker service offering

MPowered, the one day mortgage lender, has enhanced the role of its Alexa-style digital assistant which will now see every broker who calls up MPowered automatically greeted and served by its voice-activated AI assistant before, if needed, speaking to a human agent.

Previously, brokers had to dial a dedicated phone line to access the digital assistant. Now, all inbound broker calls will be routed through the AI assistant by default.

This latest upgrade to the broker experience builds on MPowered’s broader use of AI across its operations. On live chat, 60% of broker and customer queries are already resolved instantly by AI, without ever needing to reach a human agent.

The voice assistant relies on speech to text transcription, large language models and a synthetic voice to triage calls and answer criteria questions For example, if a broker asks a general criteria-related question, the AI will typically respond instantly. But for more complex, case-specific queries, the assistant will quickly and seamlessly transfer the broker to a human agent.

Stuart Cheetham, CEO, MPowered Mortgages, says: “This is just one of the ways we are using AI to transform the broker journey for the better. We as lenders should be focused on delivering the best possible service to our broker partners and this is yet another way we are doing just that. Now brokers working with us can focus their time on more complex client case issues rather than wasting their time on the end of a phone line waiting for simple answers to criteria related questions.”

Stelios Constantinidis, Director of AI and AI Products, MQube says: “The goal of the digital assistant we have created at MQube is not to eliminate human contact from the broker journey or replace it. Instead, its purpose is to improve the overall offering lenders offer brokers allowing broker support teams to focus their time on more complex client enquires rather than wasting their time answering simple questions that the digital assistant can do instantly with no fuss.”