MPowered Mortgages cuts three-year fixed rates for remortgage customers to 3.98%

MPowered Mortgages, the one day mortgage lender, has again cut its three-year fixed rates, this time for remortgage customers. The new three-year remortgage rates now start at just 3.98% for those with a 40% deposit paying a £999 fee, and 4.27% with no fee. With these new rates, customers also benefit from additional perks in the form of £250 cashback or a contribution towards their legal fee costs.

“Most of the new products in the last couple of weeks have focused primarily on purchase customers, so we are very pleased to also offer remortgage customers rates that now start with a three and what we believe to be the lowest three-year fixed rate range on the market right now. Swap rates have continued to fall over the last week which has allowed us to continue to pass this benefit to our customers in the form of lower rates, says Peter Stimson, Head of Product of MPowered Mortgages.