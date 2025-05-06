MPowered Mortgages cuts two, three and five year fixed rates by up to 0.17%

MPowered Mortgages, the one day mortgage lender, has again cut its fixed rate mortgages for the third time since the start of April 2025.

New purchase customer rates:

Two-year fixed rate mortgages now start at 3.94% for those with a 40% deposit paying a £999 fee and 4.19% with no fee.

Three-year remortgage rates now start at just 3.89% % for those with a 40% deposit paying a £999 fee and 4.09% with no fee.

Five-year fixed rate now start at just 4.04% for those with a 40% deposit paying a £999 fee and 4.17% with no fee.

“We are pleased to be cutting rates once again. Swap rates have continued to fall which has allowed us to offer even lower rates to our customers. We have seen mortgage rates falling over the past few weeks or so making now an attractive time to get on the ladder. New lower rates will also bring welcome relief to those remortgaging. With further Base Rate rate cuts expected this year we may see rates come down a little further although much of this is already baked into current rates so securing a mortgage at today’s rates could be a prudent move as then you can lock it in. You could switch if rates drop further but you should always speak to a broker before making any decisions about your mortgage , says Stuart Cheetham, CEO of MPowered Mortgages.