MPowered Mortgages reduces mortgage rates for the first time since the start of 2025

MPowered Mortgages, the mortgage lender issuing instant offers, has cut its three-year fixed rate mortgages for new purchase and remortgage residential customers.

Three-year new purchase rates now start at 4.19% at 60% LTV with a £999 fee and 4.36% at 60%LTV with no fee. The new rates are effective from 5:30pm, Thursday 9th January 2025.

Stuart Cheetham, CEO of MPowered Mortgages says: “Since the start of 2025, we are seeing some mortgage lenders reduce mortgage rates which will be welcome news for borrowers and we are happy to say that we are one of those lenders.

“For those borrowers looking to take advantage of current stamp duty tax relief at the higher thresholds before they are withdrawn at the end of March, now could be an attractive time to secure a mortgage offer.

“That said, we have seen swap rates increase in the past 24 hours which could mean that lenders begin to increase mortgage rates towards the end of the month so the window to secure current deals could be tight.”