MPowered Mortgages unveils new logo, website and slogan as part of rebrand

MPowered Mortgages has today announced a bold new rebrand which sees the launch of a new logo, website and slogan which reads “Home of the One Day Mortgage”. The rebrand marks a pivotal step in MPowered’s mission to transform the mortgage experience for brokers and borrowers across the UK, making it faster, smoother and stress free.

The rebrand marks a significant milestone for the lender who is now delivering 96% of mortgage decisions within 24 hours.

The lender has also launched a new “one stop shop” broker support and sales team “MPowered Max” which will add a new dimension to the way brokers can interact with MPowered. Previously brokers would need to call, use live chat or email to get in touch with MPowered. Now, they can book in-person meetings, request a demo and much more via MPowered’s revamped website. The goal of MPowered Max is to deliver the best possible experience for brokers and make the process of getting a mortgage through MPowered as easy and efficient as possible.

The newly unveiled MPowered Max team, which began operating last week, is already helping brokers reduce packaging time and win more clients through tools like instant decisioning, intelligent automation, and hands-on support from packaging to completion.

“We’ve proven that speed and service don’t need to be a trade-off,” said Rhonda Bryant, Head of Broker Operations at MPowered Mortgages. “The launch of our new brand and of MPowered Max, is testament to our commitment to deliver the best possible service to brokers using the cutting edge of technology.”

“MPowered Max isn’t just a team, it’s a promise to our brokers that we’re with them, every step of the way,” said Skye Fisher, one of the new Business Development Managers at MPowered. “From application tips to getting tricky cases over the line, we’re here to make their lives easier.”