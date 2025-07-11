Multi-asset fund insights for today’s advisers

Long gone are the days when advisers could scan a simple performance league table and feel confident recommending a ‘one size fits all’ fund solution for clients.

Advisers carrying out effective multi-asset fund selection and due diligence in 2025 require far more than just past performance and risk ratings. That’s why we have developed the 2025 Multi-Asset Fund Insights.

In this publication, we cover:

Top 10 recommended multi-asset investment solutions in Q1 2025

Why active multi-asset fund management wins in uncertain times

In a complex world, can complex alternatives help?

Tariffs, tech and turning points: a multi-asset roadmap

Access your complimentary copy here and earn CPD