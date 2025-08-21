Multi-asset funds: staying sharp in a shifting world

Priscila Parente

·

The multi-asset landscape has been upended by geopolitical tension, policy uncertainty, and shifting market dynamics. The old formula of simply balancing equities with bonds is no longer enough.

In our Multi-Asset Fund Insights, leading portfolio managers reveal how they’re adapting, and where they see opportunities ahead:

  • Stay agile – “Smart asset allocation is more important than ever.” – Ben Gilbert, MPS Portfolio Manager, Sarasin & Partners
  • Think global – “Diversify beyond the US to capture new opportunities.” – Jennie Byun, Head of UK Multi-Asset Investment Specialist Team, HSBC Asset Management
  • Spot the upside – “US and European financials benefit from steeper yield curves.” – Tara Fitzpatrick, CFA, Schroders

From resilient US earnings to safe-haven potential in Treasuries, these experts agree: flexibility is no longer just an advantage – it’s essential for navigating uncertainty and capturing growth.

Access your complimentary copy here and earn CPD

Related Articles

Sign up to the IFA Newsletter

Name

Trending Articles

IFA Talk is our flagship podcast, that fits perfectly into your busy life, bringing the latest insight, analysis, news and interviews to you, wherever you are.

IFA Talk Podcast – listen to the latest episode

Discover more Podcasts
IFA Magazine
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

Our website uses cookies to enhance your experience and to help us understand how you interact with our site. Read our full Cookie Policy for more information.