Nationwide cuts mortgage rates for first time buyers, new and existing customers

Nationwide will be reducing rates by up to 0.20 percentage points across selected two, three and five-year fixed rate products with the new rates effective from tomorrow, Wednesday, 2 July.

Nationwide’s lowest new lending rate now stands at 3.81%, with reductions also made for those remortgaging to the Society.

The new rates include:

First-time buyers: reductions of up to 0.20% across two, three and five-year fixed rate products up to 90% LTV, including:

Two-year fixed rate at 60% LTV with a £1,499 fee 2 is 3.94% (reduced by 0.05%)

is 3.94% (reduced by 0.05%) Three-year fixed rate at 75% LTV with a £999 fee is 4.20% (reduced by 0.14%)

Five-year fixed rate at 90% LTV with a £999 fee is 4.39% (reduced by 0.10%)

New and existing customers moving home: reductions of up to 0.20% across two, three and five-year fixed rate products up to 90% LTV, including:

Two-year fixed rate at 60% LTV with a £1,499 fee 1 is 3.81% (reduced by 0.09%)

is 3.81% (reduced by 0.09%) Three-year fixed rate at 85% LTV with a £999 fee is 4.35% (reduced by 0.09%)

Five-year fixed rate at 90% LTV with a £1,499 fee is 4.34% (reduced by 0.06%)

Remortgage: reductions of up to 0.10% across two, three and five-year fixed rate products up to 85% LTV with rates starting from 3.89%. These include:

Two-year fixed rate at 60% LTV with a £1,499 fee 1 is 3.89% (reduced by 0.03%)

is 3.89% (reduced by 0.03%) Three-year fixed rate at 75% LTV with a £999 fee is 4.19% (reduced by 0.05%)

Five-year fixed rate at 75% LTV with no fee is 4.22% (reduced by 0.06%)

The latest changes again demonstrate how Nationwide continues to offer existing customers who are moving home the same or lower rate than the equivalent rates available for new customers.

Carlo Pileggi, Nationwide’s Senior Manager – Mortgages, said: “These latest reductions will be welcome news for borrowers looking to buy their first home or move onto their next. We’re proud to support all areas of the market, whether it’s first-time buyers – through our Helping Hand boost, which enables eligible first-time buyers to borrow up to six times their income – home movers or those looking for a new deal. With our reduced rates starting from 3.81%, we aim to be front of mind.”