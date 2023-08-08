Nationwide cuts mortgage rates

Nationwide Building Society is reducing rates on its fixed mortgage products by up to 0.55 percentage points. The new rates will be effective from tomorrow, Wednesday 9 August.

New customers moving home: reductions of up to 0.45% across selected two, three and five-year fixed products up to 95% LTV, including:

Five-year fixed rate at 60% LTV with a £999 fee is now 5.64% (reduced by 0.05%)

Three-year fixed rate at 75% LTV with a £999 fee is now 5.99% (reduced by 0.10%)

Two-year fixed rate at 60% LTV with a £999 fee is now 6.14% (reduced by 0.20%)

First-time buyers: reductions of up to 0.55% across selected two, three and five-year fixed products up to 95% LTV, including:

Five-year fixed rate at 60% LTV with a £999 fee is now 5.64% (reduced by 0.10%)

Two-year fixed rate at 75% LTV with a £999 fee is now 6.24% (reduced by 0.15%)

Three-year fixed rate at 60% LTV with a £999 fee is now 6.09% (reduced by 0.05%)

Remortgage: reductions of up to 0.35% across selected two, three and five-year fixed products up to 90% LTV, including:

Five-year fixed rate at 60% LTV with a £999 fee is now 5.64% (reduced by 0.05%)

Two-year fixed rate at 75% LTV with no fee is now 6.19% (reduced by 0.20%)

Three-year fixed rate at 90% LTV with a £999 fee is now 6.09 % (reduced by 0.35%)

Nationwide is also reducing selected two, three and five-year fixed rates for existing customers moving home by up to 0.30%.

Rates on the Society’s range of two year trackers will increase by 0.25% in line with the product terms given the recent Bank Rate rise.Full details of all rates included in these latest changes can be found here.

Henry Jordan, Director of Home at Nationwide Building Society, said:“These latest changes build on the reductions we made last week for existing customers. With swap rates having fallen from their early July peak and stabilised somewhat, we are now able to reduce rates for new customers.”