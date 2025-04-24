Nationwide cuts remortgage and switcher rates

Nationwide is cutting rates across its switcher and remortgage ranges by up to 0.29 percentage points. The new rates, across two, three and five-year fixed rate and two-year tracker products, will be effective from tomorrow, Friday 25 April.

Nationwide’s lowest remortgage rate now stands at a market-leading 3.94% and is available on both the two and five-year fixed rate products at 60% Loan-to-Value (LTV) with a £1,499 fee.

Switcher rates for existing customers also start from 3.94%, but with a lower £999 fee.

The new rates include:

Remortgage: reductions of up to 0.29% across two, three and five-year fixed rate and two-year tracker products up to 95% LTV with rates starting from 3.94%. These include:

Two-year fixed rate at 60% LTV with a £1,499 fee is 3.94% (reduced by 0.15%)

Five-year fixed rate at 60% LTV with a £1,499 fee is 3.94% (reduced by 0.05%)

Two-year fixed rate at 85% LTV with a £999 fee is 4.60% (reduced by 0.24%)

Five-year fixed rate at 75% LTV with a £999 fee is 4.12% (reduced by 0.13%)

Switcher (for existing Nationwide customers coming to the end of their current mortgage deal): reductions of up to 0.24% across selected two, three and five-year fixed rate and two-year tracker products up to 95% LTV with rates starting from 3.94%. These include:

Two-year fixed rate at 60% LTV with a £999 fee is 3.94% (reduced by 0.15%)

Five-year fixed rate at 60% LTV with a £999 fee is 3.94% (reduced by 0.05%)

Two-year fixed rate at 85% LTV with a £999 fee is 4.55% (reduced by 0.24%)

Five-year fixed rate at 75% LTV with a £999 fee is 4.07% (reduced by 0.13%)

These latest changes also continue Nationwide’s existing mortgage customer pricing pledge, meaning that all switcher product rates will be the same or lower than the remortgage equivalents.

These changes follow on from the cuts of up to 0.25 percentage points across the first-time buyer and home mover ranges on Wednesday (23 April).

Carlo Pileggi, Nationwide’s Senior Manager – Mortgages, said: “After cutting rates for first-time buyers and home movers earlier this week, we are now reducing rates for existing customers looking for a new deal and new customers wanting to remortgage. The latest cuts ensure that we have competitive mortgage rates across the board and firmly position us as the go-to lender for every type of borrower.”

