Nationwide makes further mortgage rate cuts

Nationwide Building Society is reducing rates on selected fixed and tracker mortgage products by up to 0.15 percentage points. The new rates will be effective from tomorrow, Friday 1 September 2023.

Remortgage: reductions of up to 0.15% across selected two, three and five-year fixed products and two-year tracker products up to 90% LTV, including:

Five-year fixed rate at 60% LTV with a £999 fee is now 5.40% (reduced by 0.09%)

Two-year tracker rate at 60% LTV with a £999 fee is now 5.39% (reduced by 0.15%)

Two-year fixed rate at 60% LTV with a £999 fee is now 5.90% (reduced by 0.15%)

New customers moving home: reductions of up to 0.15% across selected two, three and five-year fixed products and two-year tracker products up to 90% LTV, including:

Five-year fixed rate at 75% LTV with a £999 fee is now 5.19% (reduced by 0.10%)

Two-year fixed rate at 60% LTV with no fee is now 6.04% (reduced by 0.15%)

Five-year fixed rate at 90% LTV with a £999 fee is now 5.65% (reduced by 0.04%)

First-time buyers: reductions of up to 0.15% across selected two, three and five-year fixed products up to 95% LTV, including:

Five-year fixed rate at 75% LTV with a £999 fee is 5.25% (reduced by 0.07%)

Two-year fixed rate at 75% LTV with no fee is now 6.29% (reduced by 0.15%)

Five-year fixed rate at 85% LTV with a £999 fee is now 5.43% (reduced by 0.06%)

Nationwide is also reducing selected two, three and five-year fixed and two-year tracker rates for existing customers moving home by up to 0.15%. While switcher and additional borrowing rates will reduce by up to 0.10%.

Full details of all rates included in these latest changes can be found here.

Henry Jordan, Director of Home at Nationwide Building Society, said: “The current swap rate environment is enabling us to make further rate cuts across our mortgage rates and this is now the fourth time we’ve been able to reduce our rates over the last month as we look to support all types of borrowers as much as we can.”