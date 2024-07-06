Nearly Half of Brits at Risk of Burnout: 7 Tips To Avoid Feeling Overwhelmed

Many employees want to head to work feeling fresh and hopeful. With nearly half of Brits at risk of burnout, according to research, it’s important that employees prioritise their work-life balance and mental health.

Flexible office space provider Instant Offices has provided some top tips for workers that will help them avoid feeling burnt out and overwhelmed when heading to the office.

1. Communicate Openly with Your Manager: Be honest about your workload and stress levels. If you’re feeling overwhelmed, schedule a meeting with your manager to discuss your concerns. Clearly communicate your workload, deadlines, and any challenges you’re facing. A supportive manager can help prioritize tasks, delegate responsibilities, or provide additional resources to alleviate the pressure.

2. Set Realistic Goals and Prioritize Tasks: Break down your tasks into manageable steps and set realistic goals. Prioritize your workload based on deadlines and importance. Avoid overcommitting by learning to say no when necessary. Having a clear plan and focusing on achievable objectives can prevent feelings of being overwhelmed.

3. Take Regular Breaks: It’s essential to take short breaks throughout the day to recharge. Step away from your desk, go for a short walk, or practice deep breathing exercises. Additionally, make self-care a priority. Ensure you get enough sleep, exercise regularly, and engage in activities that bring you joy. You can even build this into your working day. If you have a phone call to take or a one to one meeting to do, why not make it a walking meeting? Taking care of your well-being contributes to increased resilience against burnout.

4. Establish Work-Life Boundaries: Define clear boundaries between work and personal life. Avoid checking work emails during non-working hours and resist the urge to bring work home regularly. Setting limits on your work hours helps create a healthier work-life balance, reducing the risk of burnout. Make time for hobbies, family, and relaxation to recharge your energy and prioritise your own health. Working in a place that doesn’t allow you to do this should raise a red flag as to whether that is the right company for you.

5. Practice Mindfulness and Stress Reduction Techniques: Incorporate mindfulness and stress reduction techniques into your daily routine. Take a few minutes each day for activities such as meditation, deep breathing exercises, or mindfulness practices. These techniques can help you stay present, manage stress more effectively, and enhance your overall well-being. By integrating mindfulness into your routine, you can build resilience and better navigate the challenges of the work environment.

6. Use technology to avoid burnout: Whilst tech at work could be a cause of burnout, some apps are build and designed to help us cope better with stress and reduce the chances of burning out. Apps like Calm, Headspace and Breathe2Relax are all designed to help calm nervous systems and allow us to take some time for ourselves during the working day, which can reduce overall dress levels.

7. Book in your annual leave in advance: It may seem obvious, but making sure you use all of your annual leave is crucial to avoid burn out. Booking your days off in early can ensure you’ve got enough time to prepare any handovers needed and allow you to wind down on your final day and leave feeling confident that your teammates have it covered. It can be helpful to create a document where your team can input notes and data on what they’ve worked on whilst you’re away, so that when you return, you know exactly where to pick things up. It’s great to have something to look forward to and having annual leave booked in is a great reminder that a break is just around the corner.