New data ranks UK’s top coastal property investment spots by ROI and climate resilience

As demand for UK coastal properties continues to grow, investors are weighing not only potential returns but also the rising risks posed by climate change. With property prices remaining high and affordability under pressure, understanding the balance between investment viability and long-term resilience is more crucial than ever.

To help, Insurance experts at Pikl have analysed publicly available property market data to identify the UK’s top 10 coastal investment hotspots. Their assessment considers key factors such as Price-to-Income (PTI) ratios and flood risk levels, offering a comprehensive view of where investors can find the best opportunities while mitigating potential climate-related challenges. The findings also highlight how PTI ratios have evolved in recent years, reflecting broader trends in the property market.

Top 10 Coastal Investment Locations in the UK (Ordered by Price to Income Ratio)

1. South Shields, Tyne and Wear



CC: Chris Morgan

Average House Price: £213,713

Projected Gross Annual Revenue as a Private Rental: £12,792

Private PTI Ratio: 16.7

Projected Gross Annual Revenue as a Holiday-Let: £16,630

Holiday-Let PTI Ratio: 12.8

Flood Risk: Low

South Shields offers the fastest return on investment amongst the UK’s coastal locations, with a strong rental market and low flood risk, making it a top choice for investors looking for long-term gains in either private rental or holiday-let industries.

2. Falmouth, Cornwall



CC: Nigel Brown

Average House Price: £573,130

Projected Gross Annual Revenue as a Private Rental: £30,540

Private PTI Ratio: 18.8

Projected Gross Annual Revenue as a Holiday-Let: £39,702

Holiday-Let PTI Ratio: 14.4

Flood Risk: Moderate

Despite a higher property price, Falmouth’s significant rental revenue helps investors achieve a return faster than many other coastal locations across the UK, although the moderate flood risk should be considered when looking at properties.

3. Morecambe, Lancashire



CC: G Laird

Average House Price: £222,454

Projected Gross Annual Revenue as a Private Rental: £11,532

Private PTI Ratio: 19.3

Projected Gross Annual Revenue as a Holiday-Let: £14,991

Holiday-Let PTI Ratio: 14.8

Flood Risk: High

Morecambe remains a strong investment due to affordable property prices and a steady rental income, though high flood risk may impact long-term sustainability and is worth considering when it comes to exact location and insurance premiums.

4. Gower Peninsula, Swansea



CC: Llywelyn2000

Average House Price: £427,888

Projected Gross Annual Revenue as a Private Rental: £22,056

Private PTI Ratio: 19.4

Projected Gross Annual Revenue as a Holiday-Let: £28,672

Holiday-Let PTI Ratio: 14.9

Flood Risk: Low

With a relatively low flood risk and high annual revenue, the Gower Peninsula is a desirable coastal location that balances affordability with profitability.

5. Dunbar, Scotland

CC: Rosser1954

Average House Price: £333,023

Projected Gross Annual Revenue as a Private Rental: £16,356

Private PTI Ratio: 20.4

Projected Gross Annual Revenue as a Holiday-Let: £21,263

Holiday-Let PTI Ratio: 15.6

Flood Risk: Low

Dunbar provides a solid investment opportunity with consistent rental yields, making it attractive despite its slightly higher PTI. Going down the holiday-let route for this location could knock up-to 4.4 years from the time it takes to be in profit.

6. Bognor Regis, West Sussex





CC: Mibby23

Average House Price: £377,450

Projected Gross Annual Revenue as a Private Rental: £16,116

Private PTI Ratio: 23.4

Projected Gross Annual Revenue as a Holiday-Let: £20,951

Holiday-Let PTI Ratio: 18

Flood Risk: High

A high flood risk is a factor to really consider in Bognor Regis, but strong rental returns still make it an interesting prospect for investors willing to mitigate climate-related risks.

7. Blackpool, Lancashire





CC: Rept0n1x

Average House Price: £192,137

Projected Gross Annual Revenue as a Private Rental: £8,076

Private PTI Ratio: 23.8

Projected Gross Annual Revenue as a Holiday-Let: £10,499

Holiday-Let PTI Ratio: 18.3

Flood Risk: Moderate

Blackpool’s affordability makes it accessible for new investors, but a slightly longer return period means it suits those with a long-term vision the most.

8. Scarborough, North Yorkshire



CC: Thomas Tolkien

Average House Price: £227,277

Projected Gross Annual Revenue as a Private Rental: £9,480

Private PTI Ratio: 24

Projected Gross Annual Revenue as a Holiday-Let: £12,324

Holiday-Let PTI Ratio: 18.4

Flood Risk: Moderate

With stable rental demand and a moderate flood risk, Scarborough is an appealing coastal destination for investors seeking a balance of affordability and returns.

9. Aberystwyth, Wales



CC: Jeremy Segrott

Average House Price: £330,869

Projected Gross Annual Revenue as a Private Rental: £13,776

Private PTI Ratio: 24

Projected Gross Annual Revenue as a Holiday-Let: £17,909

Holiday-Let PTI Ratio: 18.5

Flood Risk: Low

Investors in Aberystwyth can expect a solid return, but a slightly longer PTI suggests it is best suited to those with a patient investment strategy.

10. Largs, Scotland





CC: Dave souza

Average House Price: £165,539

Projected Gross Annual Revenue as a Private Rental: £6,876

Private PTI Ratio: 24.1

Projected Gross Annual Revenue as a Holiday-Let: £8,939

Holiday-Let PTI Ratio: 18.5

Flood Risk: Moderate

The most affordable option to get on the coastal property ladder, Largs has a longer PTI but remains a viable investment due to strong demand, its only moderate flood risk, and the low property prices in the area.

Cliff Ward, a holiday-let insurance expert at Pikl, comments on the findings:



“Over recent years, PTI ratios have climbed significantly, with property prices remaining high while rental yields, though rising, have not necessarily kept pace. This shift means that property investors must take a long-term view. Where once a five-year investment cycle could yield a return, today’s buyers may need to commit to at least 15 years before seeing a full return, assuming minimal gaps between tenants or a consistent holiday-let occupancy rate of around 60%.

For those eyeing coastal investments, flood risk is an increasingly critical factor. Climate change is already influencing weather patterns, and the long-term viability of a property must be considered alongside its initial appeal. Locations with lower flood risk, such as South Shields and Dunbar, can offer greater predicted long-term security. In contrast, areas like Morecambe and Bognor Regis, while more affordable, can present greater exposure to flood-related challenges. Investors should carefully assess climate resilience and factor in rising insurance costs when making decisions. Coastal properties may be attractive for rental yields and lifestyle appeal, but with extreme weather events expected to intensify, long-term sustainability must be a key consideration.”