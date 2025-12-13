New data shows global indices are 2025’s most traded markets, driven largely by Millennials

The study conducted by FCA-regulated fintech and financial services provider, Trade Nation, has unveiled the most traded financial markets of the year so far, alongside the most popular trading instruments by age group.

According to the new data, global stock indices were revealed as both the most traded and highest value investment choice across all age brackets with a combined notional of £738.7billion, since January 2025.

Breaking down the cohorts by age, taking the top spot are Millennials, with the highest trade count of 9,692,059, closely followed by Gen X with 9,606,090. The research also reveals that both Boomers and Gen Z have significantly smaller participation. These groups trade less possibly because of generational gaps and a lack of tech skills.

Why are Indices so popular currently?

Stock indices are popular for several reasons. Indices are straightforward, easy to understand and deemed the safer option for investors. They are easy to speculate on and a great way for people to track the market. Trading on stock indices can be done over multiple timeframes, being popular with speculators who trade over the short, medium and even longer-term timeframes.

The top 10 most traded markets in 2025 are:

Rank Age Bracket Market Trade Count Notional (Millions) (GBP) 1 Millennials 1981-2000 Indices 7,383,749 374,207 2 Gen X 1965-1984 Indices 7,168,368 260,872 3 Boomers 1946-1968 Indices 1,809,536 48,049 4 Gen Z 1997-2016 Indices 1,455,671 55,565 5 Millennials 1981-2001 Metals 1,426,125 30,450 6 Gen X 1965-1985 Metals 1,219,698 25,545 7 Millennials 1981-1998 Currencies 882,185 16,719 8 Gen X 1965-1982 Currencies 791,946 12,316 9 Gen X 1965-1983 Futures 426,078 8,634 10 Gen Z 1997-2017 Metals 341,856 5,377

Millennials dominate the trading activity, accounting for both the highest trade volume and value, with 7,383,749 index trades totalling a notional value of £374.2 billion. Gen X is close to Millennials in index trade volume, with 7,168,368 index trades, but has a lower notional of £260.8 billion, indicating smaller average trade sizes. Even though there are fewer trades, Gen Z’s total value is greater than that of Boomers, suggesting that their average trades are larger. This might be an early indication of significant engagement in the markets.

Millennials may be taking larger positions, possibly due to greater use of leverage or higher risk tolerance, or a preference for higher-growth assets like US Tech 100. Unlike the other markets featured in the table, metals and currencies rank lower in popularity. Millennials demonstrate significant yet lower engagement in metals and currency markets when compared to indices. This could be because metals are frequently used as a safeguard trade or a long-term value play, but they are not commonly used for high-volume, short-term trading. Currencies require an understanding of more complex topics, including interest rate differentials, macroeconomics and geopolitical affairs, which can be intimidating to some, making indices a more popular option for many.

The most popular financial markets in 2025

Rank Age Bracket Market Trade Count Notional (Millions) (GBP) 1 Millennials 1981-1996 US Tech 100 2,508,534 178,357 2 Gen X 1965-1980 US Tech 100 2,486,778 77,554 3 Gen X 1965-1980 US 30 2,128,760 95,204 4 Millennials 1981-1996 US 30 2,007,049 88,396 5 Gen X 1965-1980 Germany 40 1,598,573 64,364 6 Millennials 1981-1996 Germany 40 1,547,473 84,535 7 Millennials 1981-1996 Gold 1,340,270 29,804 8 Gen X 1965-1980 Gold 1,163,751 25,053 9 Boomers 1946-1964 US Tech 100 635,956 17,860 10 Gen X 1965-1980 US 500 633,966 17,604 11 Millennials 1981-1996 US 500 603,299 9,066 12 Gen Z 1997-2012 US Tech 100 587,826 25,836 13 Boomers 1946-1964 Germany 40 490,751 14,056 14 Boomers 1946-1964 US 30 353,809 10,575 15 Millennials 1981-1996 US 2000 348,686 3,925

US Tech 100 is the most popular financial instrument, appearing in the top two positions, suggesting it is the most common trade choice across both age groups. Millennials take the lead spot as the most active age group for investing, with 2,508,534 trades overall. The data also reveals Gen X as being very active, featuring highly within the ranking sitting at number two with a trade count of 2,486,778 and a notional of £77.6 billion.

US 30 is heavily traded by Gen X and Millennials, with over 4.1 million trades combined and a notional value of £183.6 billion. Germany 40 has a wide age group interest, being popular among Gen X, Millennials, Gen Z, and Boomers, with Millennials posting the highest notional value of £84.5 billion.

Gold ranks two times across the top fifteen for the most popular trading control with £54.8 billion notional and around 2.5 million trades in total. Even though this is lower than indices, it is still a significant position.

David Morrison, Senior Trade Analyst from Trade Nation comments; “It’s no surprise that we see more traders turn to gold as a safe haven asset during times of geopolitical unrest, market volatility and economic uncertainty. Despite gold ranking lower than other markets, gold’s long-standing ability to hold its value when measured against other assets and limited correlation with other financial instruments enhances its appeal, so we may well see it begin to move up the rankings over the coming months.”