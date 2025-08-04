New mortgage advice firm, Heath Mortgage Solutions, launches today

Heath Mortgage Solutions, a new whole of market brokerage, launches today. The business has been set up by experienced mortgage broker Heather Greatorex, with protection advice specialists Heath Protection Solutions becoming shareholders, taking a 20% stake in the business.

Based in London, Heath Mortgage Solutions has a dedicated small team that will provide specialist mortgage advice covering both residential homebuyers and buy-to-let investors. Heath Protection Solutions has been giving protection advice since 2014 and its Managing Director, Naomi Greatorex, will be supporting Heather in running the business.

Heather Greatorex, Heath Mortgage Solutions Founder, commented: “This is a huge milestone, and I’m thrilled to bring Heath Mortgage Solutions to the market. What makes this journey even more special is that I’m launching this business with my mum by my side. She’s been in the financial services industry for 25 years and has experience of owning her own business for over ten years, so combining her experience with my fresh perspective is such an exciting pairing.

“This journey isn’t just about starting a mortgage company, it’s about building something together as two women, from two generations, showing that family, trust, and female leadership can be at the heart of this industry. There needs to be more young females in the mortgage industry, and I want other young women to see that there is a place for us, not just to take part, but to lead and drive innovation.”

Heather built her career at LDN Finance beginning in 2018, progressing from an administrative role to an advisory position and eventually into a management role supporting the residential team.

Naomi Greatorex, Managing Director of Heath Protection Solutions, commented: “I am really excited to be able to support Heather, launching her new mortgage brokerage business. I established Heath Protection Solutions in 2014, and I am looking forward to seeing how Heath Mortgage Solutions can help support more clients, access quality, whole of market mortgage advice.

“Mortgage advice through a younger, female led business, is, in my opinion exactly what the mortgage industry needs. Whilst we will be working together, as I have a share in the business, they will remain two separate businesses. The investment forms part of Heath Protection Solutions wider growth strategy, having recently launched with a number of new partners, including Norton Insurance Brokers, and we believe through working together, we can bridge the advice gap.

Greg Cunnington, Head of Strategic Accounts at Legal & General, commented: “Having had the pleasure of working with Heather previously, it is great to see the launch of her new business. The encompassing of and emphasis on the protection partnership here ensures holistic advice will be available to customers to cater for their requirements both financially and protection wise, both at the point of enquiry and application but also increasingly importantly throughout the lifetime of their mortgage and will ensure the best customer outcomes as all requirements will be assessed by experts.

There is a real need to ensure the mortgage market continues to encourage young talent to join, with a real need for quality advisers wanting to build a career in this industry, and I know Heather will endorse this in the coming years and will be a superb role model.”

For more information about Heath Mortgage Solutions visit: Homepage – Heath Mortgages