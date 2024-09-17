New regional director appointment at One Four Nine

One Four Nine Group, the nationwide independent financial advice and investment management group, has reported today that it has appointed Martyn Southam to the position of Regional Director.

According to One Four Nine, Martyn has 35 years of diverse financial services experience in both tied and independent sectors, working for mutuals, banks, product providers, and networks since he joined the industry in 1989. As a Chartered Financial Planner with recognised qualifications in coaching, mentoring, and training through accreditation bodies including The Institute of Leadership & Management and Pearson, Martyn has cultivated over 16 years in senior roles focused on leading and developing teams of financial planners, including at Wesleyan, where he led a 100-strong team delivering comprehensive financial planning to medical professionals.

In his new role, Martyn will work closely with One Four Nine Group’s Chief Operating Officer Stuart Harding to drive the Group’s organic growth strategy and maintain delivery of comprehensive financial planning solutions to meet evolving client needs, accelerating the firm’s regional footprint and identifying further key areas of expansion throughout the UK.

Stuart Harding, Chief Operating Officer at One Four Nine Group, commented:

“As we continue to advance our integration strategy and focus on expanding and acquiring in key areas across the region, we are excited to welcome Martyn. Martyn’s leadership and extensive industry knowledge will be invaluable in developing and mentoring our financial planning team. His expertise is instrumental in strengthening our support for financial planners, ensuring they have the resources and guidance needed to deliver the highest level of service to our clients.”

Gabrielle Beaumont, Chief Executive Officer at One Four Nine Group, commented:

“We are a growing business with an increasing number of financial planners who possess a strong desire to serve clients effectively with the utmost degree of professionalism. Martyn plays an important role in ensuring our planners are able to meet their client’s needs and exceed their expectations via the delivery of lifetime financial planning”