New research report reveals widespread frustration with homebuying process and strong appetite for digital transformation

The Open Property Data Association (OPDA) has today published a major new report, The Future of Homebuying: Consumer Expectations and the Path to Digital Transformation, revealing that the UK’s homebuying system is failing to meet consumer expectations — with poor communication, delays, and document repetition causing widespread dissatisfaction.

Based on a robust survey of more than 5,300 recent homebuyers and sellers, the report exposes a fragmented and outdated process but also highlights overwhelming public support for digital solutions, including the use of digital property packs to streamline transactions.

Key findings include:

40.6% of respondents cited poor communication between stakeholders as the most challenging part of buying or selling a home, while 39.5% reported needing to chase for updates.

between stakeholders as the most challenging part of buying or selling a home, while 39.5% reported needing to chase for updates. 62.3% were asked to provide the same documents multiple times, leading to confusion, stress and delays .

. Almost half (45.9%) experienced delays of 3–6 months to exchange contracts, despite expecting it to take just 1–2 months.

to exchange contracts, despite expecting it to take just 1–2 months. 82.2% responded positively to the concept of a digital property pack , and 76.7% said they would use such technology to securely share documents and data.

, and 76.7% said they would use such technology to securely share documents and data. Consumers ranked data security (33.1%) and ease of use (12.4%) as top priorities for digital tools.

(33.1%) and (12.4%) as top priorities for digital tools. A quarter (25.5%) believe the government should lead the charge on digital reform.

The report outlines a clear path forward, calling for mandatory digital standards, a government-backed trust framework and collaborative reform from industry and technology providers.

“Consumers are telling us loud and clear: the current homebuying process doesn’t work for them,” says Maria Harris, Chair of OPDA. “It’s fragmented, inefficient and opaque. This research makes an undeniable case for digital reform and shows that the public is more than ready for it. With the right frameworks in place, we can finally deliver a homebuying process that is secure, streamlined and fit for the 21st century.”

The report sets out detailed recommendations for policymakers, estate agents, conveyancers, mortgage lenders, technology providers, and consumers — including the adoption of interoperable digital platforms, secure data-sharing protocols and public education campaigns to build trust in digital solutions.

Download the full report here: https://openpropdata.org.uk/report/.