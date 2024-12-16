Norman Chambers Joins the Fiducia Commercial Network Team

Fiducia Commercial Network has today (Monday 16th December) confirmed Norman Chambers as their new Executive Relationship Director. The esteemed former Managing Director of the National Association of Commercial Finance Brokers (NACFB) has joined the team to support the network’s ambitious growth plans.

With an impressive thirty-year career in banking at institutions such as NatWest and RBS, Norman brings a wealth of industry experience and insight to Fiducia. Since arriving at NACFB in 2014, he has significantly impacted the commercial finance sector, driven strategic growth, and championed the interests of member brokers, lenders, and the broader commercial finance community, including government bodies.

Norman’s dedication to improving access to finance for SMEs is evident through his regular contact with HM Treasury, the Business Finance Council, the British Business Bank, and the Bank of England. By leveraging NACFB’s research and data, he has promoted the importance of the commercial intermediary channel for supporting small and medium enterprises across the UK.

Norman’s extensive experience facilitating productive relationships between brokers and lenders aligns perfectly with Fiducia’s mission. The network enhances access to funding for SMEs, supports compliance-focused best-customer outcomes, and promotes transparency and growth for member broker firms.

As consumer duty of care, FCA regulation, and doing business in the right way are crucial in this industry, Norman is joining the team at the perfect time to support the growth and further improvement of the commercial broker network.

Marcus Grimshaw, Group CEO of Fiducia Group said:

“I am excited to welcome Norman to the Fiducia Commercial Network team. Having worked with him during my time as Chair of the NACFB, his deep knowledge of the financial sector and commitment to the commercial finance community, along with his connections and influence, will be invaluable as we continue to innovate and elevate our service offerings.”

“He is a shining example of our core values, and crucially, he will be a guiding light to commercial finance brokers and firms when they decide where and how they transact their business. They and we will not take Norman’s endorsement of us lightly.”

“Over the last 12 months, the Fiducia Commercial Network offering, our processes, our lender panel, and the launch of our Plug-in Services, along with the type of firms joining us, has changed unbelievably. We will continually evolve and improve.”

Mark Grant, Managing Director of Fiducia Commercial Network added:

“The executive relationship director plays a pivotal role in supporting me in the growth of the network membership and delivering an enhanced network proposition; I am thrilled Norman is joining us on our journey.”

Norman Chambers, Executive Relationship Director of Fiducia Commercial Network, commented:

“I am really pleased to have been given the opportunity to join the Fiducia Commercial Network Team. I look forward to supporting and growing the business by building and developing existing and new relationships to help serve the SME community. This work will underpin my ethos of encouraging brokers to be the modern-day bank managers by navigating and supporting businesses across the UK seeking access to finance and other connected services as the trusted adviser.”