Norton Home Loans partners with L&C Mortgages to extend access to specialist solutions

Norton Home Loans has partnered with London & Country (L&C) Mortgages, the UK’s leading fee-free mortgage broker, to expand access to its specialist mortgage solutions.

This collaboration will enable L&C’s customers access to Norton Home Loans’ range of specialist mortgages, supporting more borrowers with complex financial needs.

L&C recognised the opportunity to work with Norton Home Loans after identifying that several of their more complex cases were being successfully agreed with Norton.

Through this partnership, L&C will have direct access to Norton’s flexible lending criteria, ensuring that clients with unique financial circumstances—including those with historical credit blips or requiring specialist lending solutions—can benefit from tailored mortgage products. Norton’s adaptable approach to underwriting and experience in the specialist mortgage market will enable L&C to offer more diverse solutions to its clients.

Commenting, David Binney, Head Of Sales at Norton Home Loans, said:

“This partnership with L&C is a fantastic opportunity to work alongside one of the most well-established and highly regarded brokers in the country. We recognise the increasing demand for specialist lending solutions, and by working together, we can help more borrowers find the right financial products to meet their needs. Norton Home Loans has always been committed to offering flexible, customer-focused lending, and we look forward to supporting L&C’s clients with our expertise and bespoke approach.”

Simon Hendy, Chief Relationship Officer at L&C Mortgages, added:

“As a broker dealing with thousands of customer enquiries each month, we recognise the importance of strong relationships with specialist lenders who can offer solutions that mainstream lenders may not. Norton’s pragmatic lending criteria and flexible underwriting have already provided positive outcomes for our customers, and we are excited to expand our collaboration further. This partnership reinforces our commitment to finding the best solutions for every client, regardless of their financial background.”

For more information on Norton Home Loans, visit https://www.nortonhomeloans.co.uk/